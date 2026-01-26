DraftKings Promo Code for Super Bowl 60 Introduces $300 Bonus

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

It all comes down to one game to decide who is crowned the champion of the NFL season, and the stage is now set after two close Conference Championship games. Sign up with this DraftKings promo code offer to claim a generous welcome offer that can be used on Super Bowl 60 between the Seahawks and the Patriots. All new users can claim a $300 bonus by signing up and winning their first wager on the app.





Those who are able to successfully claim this $300 bonus by winning their first wager on the app will have a full seven (7) days to use the awarded bonus bets on any markets they choose. New customers who win a $5 bet with this welcome offer will get a $300 bonus. The minimum odds are set at -500, which means -450 would qualify while -550 would not.

The Seahawks are currently 4.5-point favorites in the Super Bowl according to DraftKings, with the total set at 45.5. There is already a 30% profit boost available for a same-game parlay placed on this game as well. So, claim this DraftKings promo code offer to receive a $300 bonus, and then dive into Super Bowl 60 on DraftKings.

DraftKings Promo Code Offer for Super Bowl 60

Gear up for the Super Bowl with this DraftKings promo code offer to sign up and claim a $300 bonus for the game. All it takes is a winning wager as your first wager on the app to take home this bonus, which can be used for seven (7) days before expiring.

As for the game itself, DraftKings has already posted some popular user parlays for the game:

Super Bowl Scorers: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rhamodre Stevenson & Kenneth Walker III to Score a TD (+700)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rhamodre Stevenson & Kenneth Walker III to Score a TD (+700) Patriot Empire: Patriots Moneyline, Drake Maye 210+ Passing Yards, Stefon Diggs 40+ Receiving Yards & Rhamondre Stevenson (+1100)

Patriots Moneyline, Drake Maye 210+ Passing Yards, Stefon Diggs 40+ Receiving Yards & Rhamondre Stevenson (+1100) 12s Time: Seahawks Moneyline, Sam Darnold 240+ Passing Yards, Kenneth Walker III 110+ Rushing + Receiving Yards & Jaxon Smith-Njigba Anytime TD (+700)

How to Activate This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

No manual promo code is required – simply follow these steps to claim your “Bet $5, Get $300” welcome bonus:

Register for a New Account: Click on any promotional link on this page to access the DraftKings Sportsbook registration page. This automatically applies the offer to your new account. Provide Your Information: Complete the sign-up form with standard personal details including your name, date of birth, and address. This secure step is necessary for identity and age verification. Make Your First Deposit: Fund your new account with an initial deposit of at least $5. DraftKings offers multiple secure deposit methods, including online banking, PayPal, and debit/credit cards. Place Your Qualifying Bet: Find your favorite Super Bowl bet for your $5 wager, and claim $300 in bonus bets if that settles as a win.

Super Bowl 60 Betting Preview via DraftKings

Let’s set the stage for the biggest sporting even of the year, when all the stars come out to watch Super Bowl 60 between the Seahawks and Patriots.

Seattle Seahawks (-4.5) vs. New England Patriots, 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 8th

NBC has the broadcast for the game, called by Mike Tirico and Chris Collinsworth.

The market is immediately showing the Seahawks a lot of respect with this spread, as they are favored by over a field goal in the biggest game of the year. The Patriots have been among the best teams in the NFL all season long, but there is no doubting they have benefitted from an easy schedule. Of course, that does not matter if they manage to win one more game.

DraftKings already has player props and alternate markets out for this game, with plenty more to come. Take advantage now by redeeming the 30% SGP profit boost, and go from there.