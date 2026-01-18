DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus for Texans-Patriots, Rams-Bears

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

All new users can dive into the two NFL playoff games on Sunday, and start with a $300 bonus thanks to this latest DraftKings promo code offer . This welcome offer is open to all new bettors who sign up with the sportsbook today and make a wager of at least $5 on either one of the NFL playoff games between the Texans-Patriots and Rams-Bears. If that wager is successful, DraftKings will instantly send that bettor 12 individual bonus bets, with each worth $25 a piece.







Players will have a full seven (7) days to use the awarded bonus bets on any markets they choose. This extended betting window allows you to use those bonuses on the last day of the Divisional Round of the playoffs Sunday, the NCAAF National Championship on Monday, and any NBA/NCAAB games over the course of the week.

DraftKings Promo Code Offer for NFL Divisional Round Bonus

Get excited for the NFL playoffs Sunday by redeeming this welcome offer on DraftKings. This allows you to receive $300 in bonus bets, all for winning your first wager on the app.

The minimum odds for your initial wager must be -500 or longer, meaning -450 would qualify while -550 would not. Any sport and market is available, however, giving users plenty of opportunity to dig through the markets and try to find a winning wager.

One popular option is to try and find heavy moneyline favorites and count on teams not being upset. For these two games, here are the two favorites and their odds:

New England Patriots Moneyline: -175

Los Angeles Rams Moneyline: -198

If neither of those appeal to you, you can always opt for an alternate player prop instead, as long as the odds threshold is met any sport and market is valid.

DraftKings Promo Code: How to Sign Up & Claim Bonus

It will only take fans a few minutes to lock in the DraftKings promo code offer today. Bettors should ensure that the location settings of their device is enabled, and registration can be completed with the following details:

Full name

Age

Residential address

Active email address

Preferred payment option (debit card, PayPal, online bank transfer, etc.)

Initial cash deposit of at least $10

DraftKings will award the 12 bonus bets as soon as a user’s qualifying wager is marked as a “win”. Those bonus bets will stay available for seven (7) days following receipt and can be spread around to multiple markets during that time period.

Best DraftKings NFL Betting Promos Sunday

Take advantage of the additional ways to get in on the action with DraftKings, such as the three different NFL betting promotions currently offered for the games: