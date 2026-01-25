DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus for Rams-Seahawks NFC Championship

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

The NFL is a step away from the Super Bowl, and two fantastic matchups line this Sunday slate. As those games kick off, the DraftKings promo code offer available today can score you a $200 bonus with a $5 winning wager on either of those markets here .







New customers, like yourself, can use that small $5 wager to qualify for the welcome deal. Then, as soon as that wager hits, the sportsbook will credit your account with the bonus, giving you the advantage to spend those bonuses instantly, or save them over the next week on other markets.

DraftKings Promo Code Offer on NFL Conference Championship Games

Sunday’s schedule features two heavyweight matchups, and the latest DraftKings promo code offer can help you grab one of the largest welcome bonuses on the market. With a low entry of only $5, this new offer can max you out at a huge $200 bonus today if the first wager you make on DraftKings settles as a win.

The first game of the day is in the AFC as the Patriots head to Denver to take on the Broncos. Unfortunately for Denver, quarterback Bo Nix is out with a broken ankle suffered on his final play of their win over Buffalo.

This injury has vaulted the Patriots to -5.5 point road favorites, so bettors could be looking to qualify their wager on New England as a result. Plus, wagering on this game would be smart given that you would claim those bonuses early, allowing you the advantage of more options for Rams-Seahawks later tonight.

The second game features two teams who are extremely familiar with each other. L.A. and Seattle have played twice already, splitting the season series. Those games have come down to a total of 3 points, making this one of the closest contested rivalries in the NFL all season. The Seahawks are -2.5 point home favorites.

NFL Playoffs Boost Pack, Profit Boosts and More with DraftKings

On top of the welcome bonus, DraftKings is stacking Sunday with additional in-app offers to give you even more ways to play. Log in now to claim these deals:

NFL Playoff Boost Pack: Get two (2) profit boosts for wagers on Conference Championship Sunday

Any Sport Profit Boost: Grab the daily drop today and enhance your NFL championship wagers even more

Catching Six: Puka Nacua, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Stefon Diggs each to score a touchdown (+1265)

M(aye)VP: Drake Maye to have 250 passing yards, 2+ passing touchdowns, 40+ rushing yards, 20+ completions (+1100)

Steps to Securing New DraftKings Promo Code Offer Sunday

Claiming the DraftKings promo code offer doesn’t take much time at all. Turn on the location settings of your cell phone or home computer, then use your full name, age, a residential address and an active email address to complete the registration.

DraftKings will also require a $10 minimum cash deposit be made prior to placing a qualifying wager. That payment can be made using any secure method including your debit card or ApplePay.

The $200 bonus will arrive as 12 individual bets, each worth $25 a piece and will stay in your account for seven (7) days. Those bonuses can be spread across multiple wagers during this time period but will expire if not used within the seven (7) day period.