DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus for NBA Games This Week

An exciting night of NBA action, featuring a clash between the Sixers and Nuggets, presents a perfect opportunity for new bettors to get in on the action. With the latest DraftKings promo code offer, new users can place an initial wager on any game, including the Nuggets vs. 76ers or Knicks vs. Pistons matchups, and potentially receive $300 of bonus bets.







This article will guide you through the simple steps to claim this lucrative welcome bonus ahead of tonight’s tip-offs.

DraftKings Promo Code for Jan. 5 NBA

The welcome offer from DraftKings is straightforward and packs a significant punch. New users don’t need to fumble with a promo code; simply sign up, make a deposit, and place your first real-money wager. If that bet wins, you’ll receive bonus bets.

To take advantage of this promotion, you could place your initial $5 wager on one of tonight’s matchups. For instance, you could bet on the Peacock matchups like Pistons-Knicks. A winning moneyline bet on the favored team could be your ticket to unlocking the $300 bonus.

Alternatively, you might see value in the much closer contest between the Knicks and Pistons. With New York and the teams having comparable performance metrics, correctly picking the winner of this game would be a great way to kickstart your DraftKings experience and secure the bonus bets. Whether you’re backing Jalen Brunson (29.3 PPG) or Cade Cunningham (19 double-doubles), a winning $5 wager is all it takes to qualify.

DraftKings Promo Code: Breaking Down the Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus

This promotion, if available, would typically be for new DraftKings customers. To qualify for any offer, your first real-money wager must meet the specified requirements. It is crucial to understand that any bonus may be contingent on specific conditions—if your initial $5 wager loses, you may not receive the bonus. Furthermore, your qualifying bet must be placed on a market with odds that meet the offer’s requirements. This means wagers on heavy favorites are restricted, but certain spreads for tonight’s games, such as the 76ers spread or the Pistons spread, would typically qualify for promotions.

Upon meeting the conditions of a qualifying bet, any bonus will be credited to your account. Any bonus awarded may be distributed as separate bonus bets. This structure allows you to spread your bonus across multiple wagers. These bonus bets, if issued, would typically have an expiration period. A winning $5 wager on the Knicks -2.5 could be the perfect way to not only earn a small cash profit but also unlock your dozen bonus bets to use on a full week of NBA action.

Best Way to Use Your DraftKings NBA Promo Tonight

With a couple of exciting matchups on the docket, here’s a look at the games and betting lines from DraftKings to inform your wagers.

Denver Nuggets @ Philadelphia 76ers Spread: Philadelphia -11.5 Total: 230.5 Points



The marquee matchup of the night would have been a battle of superstar centers as Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets when they visit Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. The Nuggets boast one of the league’s most efficient offenses, with an unspecified offensive rating. Jokic and his 16 double doubles, however, will be out. The 76ers will counter with their own high-scoring guard, Tyrese Maxey, who is pouring in 31.1 points per game.

In the other contest, the New York Knicks travel to face the Detroit Pistons in what projects to be a tight game, reflected by the narrow 2.5-point spread. Both teams come in with strong net ratings, with the Knicks and the Pistons having unspecified net ratings. The point guard duel between New York’s Jalen Brunson (29.3 PPG) and Detroit’s Cade Cunningham should be electric. Cunningham has been a force for the Pistons, recording 19 double-doubles and 3 triple-doubles while averaging 26.7 points and 9.6 assists. This game could be won on the glass, as the Pistons hold a slight edge in total rebound percentage (specific percentages not available).

How to Activate This DraftKings Promo Code

Getting started with this promotion is a simple and secure process. The requirement of a promo code to claim the offer is not specified, so you can jump right into the action. Follow these steps to set up your account and activate the bonus:

Register a New Account: Click on any of the links on this page to be directed to the DraftKings sign-up portal. You will need to provide standard personal information to create and verify your new account. Make a Deposit: Once your account is registered, make an initial deposit of at least $5. DraftKings offers a variety of secure payment methods for your convenience. Place Your Bet: With your account funded, you’re ready to place your qualifying wager. Find your preferred market—perhaps the Nuggets vs. 76ers or Knicks vs. Pistons—and place a real-money bet of $5 or more.

If that first bet is a winner, you'll receive your $300 in bonus bets and can begin exploring the wide range of betting options available on DraftKings.