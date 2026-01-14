DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus for NBA Games (Jan. 14)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Activate the latest DraftKings promo code offer and win bonus bets for the week. Sign up here to place your first wager on any NBA game.









Win your opening $5 bet with this DraftKings promo code offer to score a $300 bonus. The minimum odds are set at -500, meaning a market with odds at -450 will qualify, but -700 wouldn’t. Pick any matchup and browse through the different markets to find your favorite option. There are seven NBA games to choose from on Wednesday night.

Raptors vs. Pacers

Cavaliers vs. 76ers

Jazz vs. Bulls

Nets vs. Pelicans

Nuggets vs. Mavericks

Knicks vs. Kings

Wizards vs. Clippers

Bet NBA with This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Through the Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus (Min Odds of -500) In-App Bonuses NBA Profit Boost Reward Daily Drop, CBB Parlay Profit Boost, 30% NHL SGP Profit Boost, NFL Playoffs Boost Pack, NFL Touchdown 30% Boost, Etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ Bonus Last Verified On January 14, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

DraftKings is now the official betting partner of ESPN, and the network will be showing two games on Wednesday. It starts with Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs taking on Joel Embiid and the 76ers. The Sixers are 1.5-point favorites at home. Then, action moves to Dallas as the Mavs take on the Nuggets, who still don’t have Nikola Jokic. That has a lot to do with the Mavericks being a 2.5-point favorite.

Get in your opening bet to win the $500 bonus before using other profit boosts. Opt-in to an NBA Profit Boost Reward and Any Sport Profit Boost.

DraftKings Promo Code Guide to Win $300 Bonus

All new customers in eligible states can take these steps to win bonus bets for NBA, NHL and NFL games this week:

Register here to unlock the best DraftKings promo code offer. Fill in your date of birth, email and other basic info to confirm your identity. Use a debit card, online banking, PayPal or Venmo to make a deposit of $5 or more. Place a $5 bet on the game of your choice with min odds of -500.

A winning bet will result in a $300 bonus. It will be added to your account as separate $25 bonus bets, so it can be used toward several games.

NFL Profit Boost Pack for the Playoffs

There is an NFL Playoffs Boost Pack for the divisional round. Receive an all-purpose boost and same-game parlay boost. Make bets on the Bills vs. Broncos, 49ers vs. Seahawks, Texans vs. Patriots and Rams vs. Bears.

You’ll also find a 30% touchdown boost. Take Josh Allen, Christian McCaffrey, Puka Nacua and other players to find the end zone this weekend. And take this time to get in a future bet on which team you think will win the Super Bowl.

