DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 Sign Up Bonus New Year’s College Football

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

Sign up with our latest DraftKings promo code offer to claim $200 in bonus bets to use on the College Football Playoff games this week with tree games on New Years day. All new users who create a new account and bet $5 on the CFP, or any other sport, will receive this bonus bet welcome offer with a winning wager.







Create a new account on DraftKings and place a $5 wager, and redeem the $200 bonus if that initial wager settles as a win. One important note for this promotion is that the odds of this initial bet must be -500 or longer in order to qualify for the welcome offer.

On Thursday, the first game is at noon between Oregon-Texas Tech, Alabama-Indiana at 4 p.m. ET and Ole Miss-Georgia at 8 p.m. ET.

If you are not in a state that has legal sports betting, you can get $50 in bonuses with the DraftKings Pick6 offer.

DraftKings Promo Code for $200 CFP Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Using the Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus With a Win (Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus in Missouri) In-App Bonuses CBB Parlay Profit Boost, 30% NBA SGP Profit Boost, Predict the CFB Playoffs, Early Exit, Dynasty Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ Bonus Last Verified On January 1, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Winning your first wager on the DraftKings app is the only hurdle that you need to clear in order to receive this generous welcome offer for $200 in bonus bets.

With the -500 odds limit, any of the favorites for these three games would qualify for this welcome bonus:

Oregon: -130 Moneyline

Indiana: -250 Moneyline

Georgia Moneyline: -245 Moneyline

How to Sign Up With This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Create your new account by heading to the sporsbook and going through the steps below:

Enter basic identifying information to set up your account (Legal name, date of birth, mailing address, etc.)

Make a deposit with a compatible payment option (Credit card, debit card, online banking, PayPal account, etc.)

Place your initial $5 bet on any market with odds of -500 or longer and then wait for it to settle

If you win the $200 in bonus bets, you will have one week to use them before they expire from your account

College Football Playoffs Betting Preview

There is nothing quite like the college football bowl season, which includes these four College Football Playoff games. As mentioned earlier, the first game is on New Years Eve, with the full schedule below:

Oregon vs. Texas Tech, 1/1 at 12 p.m. ET

Alabama vs. Indiana, 1/1 at 4 p.m. ET

Ole Miss vs. Georgia, 1/1 at 8 p.m. ET

If you think all three of the favored teams are going to win, DraftKings is currently offering a moneyline parlay of all four at +254 odds as a popular parlay that users have placed on the app.

Either way, DraftKings has you covered with all your College Football Playoff betting needs, so sign up with this promo code offer to get started.