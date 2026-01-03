Dabble Promo Code WTOP: Snag $10 Bonus for NFL Week 18 Fantasy

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New customers who sign up with the Dabble promo code and make a deposit will receive a $10 bonus. Use this to make picks on passing yards, rushing yards, touchdowns, receptions and other stats.

Start by making picks on the Panthers vs. Buccaneers and Seahawks vs. 49ers. The Panthers can secure a spot in the playoffs with a win or tie, while the Bucs need a win and some help on Sunday to win the NFC South. And the NFC West game is for the top seed in the conference. The winner will have a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

Register here to use the Dabble promo code WTOP and secure a $10 welcome bonus.

Dabble Promo Code WTOP for Panthers-Bucs, 49ers-Seahawks

Dabble is a social fantasy app with unique features. View the news feed to keep track of the trending players and find rocket boosts. If another player happens to copy your entry, you’ll get five cents.

The number of markets in your contest will determine the payout. For example, three picks will result in a 6X payout. Make picks on the following totals to create your first entry on Saturday:

Baker Mayfield: 222.5 pass yards

Bryce Young: 201.5 pass yards

Mike Evans: 54.5 receiving yards

Bucky Irving: 57.5 rush yards

Rico Dowdle: 0.5 rush + rec TDs

Sam Darnold: 241.5 pass yards

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 98.5 receiving yards

Christian McCaffrey: 66.5 rush yards

Brock Purdy: 1.5 pass TDs

How to Sign Up with the Dabble Promo Code

Collect a bonus for daily fantasy this weekend by taking these steps to create an account:

Click here to use the Dabble promo code WTOP. Enter your full name, email address and other account information to confirm your identity. Make a deposit to receive a $10 bonus.

You can also spin a wheel after making your first deposit to score up to a 100% deposit match.

Use Bonus for Other NFL Games and the NBA

Your bonus can be used toward picks on other NFL Week 18 matchups. Find markets for the Saints vs. Falcons, Titans vs. Jaguars, Colts vs. Texans, Lions vs. Bears, Chargers vs. Broncos and Ravens vs. Steelers. The matchup in Pittsburgh will decide who wins the AFC North and moves on to the playoffs.

It’s also a popular app for NBA picks. There are totals for points, rebounds, assists, three pointers and more stats.

Use the links above to sign up with the Dabble promo code WTOP. Redeem a $10 bonus for NBA and NFL picks over the weekend.