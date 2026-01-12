Dabble Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Welcome Bonus for Texans-Steelers, NBA Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Grab a daily fantasy bonus with the Dabble promo code WTOP. Sign up here to make picks on NFL and NBA players with this welcome offer.









New customers who register with the Dabble promo code will receive a $10 bonus. Plus, use “Spin and Win” to get up to a 100% deposit match.

Begin using your bonus for the Texans vs. Steelers on Monday night. It’s the final matchup of the wild-card round. Get in your pre-game picks before kickoff at 8:15 pm ET. Below, we look at some of the markets for passing yards, touchdowns, kicking points and more.

Click here to sign up with the Dabble promo code WTOP and lock-in a $10 bonus.

Dabble Promo Code WTOP for the Texans-Steelers

Dabble Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer Make a Deposit, Score a $10 Fantasy Bonus + Wheel Spin for a Deposit Match Up to 100% In-App Features News Feed, Copy Cash, Banter, Entry Builder, Rocket Boosts, etc. States Available AK, AR, CA, DC, FL, GA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MA, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, WV, WI and WY Bonus Last Verified On January 12, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The number of picks in an entry will determine the multiplier. For example, six picks will result in a 35X payout. You can select “Less” or “More” several of the following markets for the Texans vs. Steelers:

CJ Stroud: 228.5 passing yards

Aaron Rodgers: 203.5 passing yards

Nico Collins: 68.5 receiving yards

DK Metcalf: 51.5 receiving yards

Woody Marks: 54.5 rushing yards

Jaylen Warren: 52.5 rushing yards

Nick Chubb: 0.5 rush + rec TDs

Kenneth Gainwell: 0.5 rush + rec TDs

Dalton Schultz: 4.5 receptions

TJ Watt: 1.5 solo tackles

Chris Boswell: 1.5 XP made

The winning team will go on to face the Patriots in the next round. We’ll also have the Bills vs. Broncos, 49ers vs. Seahawks and Rams vs. Bears.

How to Sign Up with the Dabble Promo Code

View your news feed, copy other picks and chat with friends on this social fantasy app. New customers in eligible states can complete these steps to secure a bonus:

Click here to use the Dabble promo code WTOP. Enter your name, email, birthdate, etc. Make a deposit with an accepted banking method, such as a debit card or PayPal. Get a $10 bonus.

Get Cash for Every Copy

Take advantage of Rocket Boosts to increase your winnings and get a bonus every time another customer makes a copy of your entry. There are over two million customers in 30+ US states, which has resulted in $300+ million in payouts. The news feed works much like a social media app, having one page for people you follow and a “For You” tab.

There are other markets on Monday for multiple NBA games. It has options for the Jazz vs. Cavaliers, Celtics vs. Pacers, 76ers vs. Raptors, Nets vs. Mavericks, Lakers vs. Kings and Hornets vs. Clippers. Make predictions on points from Luka Doncic and other top players.

Register through the links above to use the Dabble promo code WTOP. Redeem a $10 bonus for NBA and NFL picks this week.