Dabble Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Fantasy Bonus for NBA, Early Wild Card Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Collect a fantasy bonus by signing up with the Dabble promo code WTOP. Register here to redeem a bonus for NBA and NFL picks.









New customers who apply the Dabble promo code and make a deposit will receive a $10 bonus. Win up to 5,000X your cash by making picks on stats and take advantage of social features.

Copy picks from other users, get cash if someone copies your entries, follow along with a news feed and find Rock Boosts on this daily fantasy app. Be sure to spin the wheel after making your first deposit to get up to a 100% match.

Sign up here to use the Dabble promo code WTOP and redeem a $10 bonus.

Dabble Promo Code WTOP for NBA Tuesday Picks

Dabble Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer Make a Deposit and Grab a $10 Fantasy Bonus In-App Features First Deposit Match, News Feed, Copy Cash, Banter, Entry Builder, Rocket Boosts, etc. States Available AK, AR, CA, DC, FL, GA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MA, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, WV, WI and WY Bonus Last Verified On January 6, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Find NBA markets on Tuesday for the Cavaliers vs. Pacers, Magic vs. Wizards, Spurs vs. Grizzlies, Heat vs. Timberwolves, Lakers vs. Pelicans and Mavericks vs. Kings. These are just some of the totals:

Paolo Banchero: 26 points

Jarrett Allen: 9.5 rebounds

Darius Garland: 4.5 free-throws made

Luka Doncic: 34.5 points

Zion Williamson: 24 points

LeBron James: 36.5 points + rebounds + assists

Victor Wembanyama: 19.5 points

Ja Morant: 28 points + assists

Klay Thompson: 2 three-pointers made

Anthony Davis: 11.5 rebounds

Choose an NBA game to view the different totals. You can go over to “Activity” to see trending entries for a certain matchup.

The number of selections in your entry will determine the payout. For example, five picks will have a 20X payout.

How to Register with the Dabble Promo Code

Get a bonus for NBA and NFL picks this week by taking these easy steps to create an account. This is available to new users in all 29 states that have access to this app:

Click here to use the Dabble promo code WTOP. Fill in the basic information needed to confirm your identity and age. It will ask for your full name, email address, birthdate, etc. Make a deposit using an accepted payment method to redeem a $10 bonus.

Over two million sports fans have chosen to use Dabble for sports picks, resulting in over $300 million in payouts.

Enter Contests During the NFL Playoffs

There are already markets for the NFL playoff games this weekend, starting with the Rams vs. Panthers and Packers vs. Bears on Saturday. Make picks on passing yards, rushing yards, receptions, sacks, touchdowns and more.

Action continues Sunday with the Bills vs. Jaguars, 49ers vs. Eagles and Chargers vs. Patriots. And the Wild Card round ends with the Texans vs. Steelers on Monday night. Banter with friends and other users on the app throughout the postseason.

Register through the links above to use the Dabble promo code WTOP. Start with a deposit and grab a $10 daily fantasy bonus.