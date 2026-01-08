Live Radio
Home » Sports » Dabble Promo Code WTOP:…

Dabble Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for Ole Miss-Miami, NFL Wild Card

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek
This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

The Dabble promo code WTOP gives new customers a welcome bonus. Start using this bonus for College Football Playoff picks on Thursday after signing up here.




Create an account with the Dabble promo code and make your first deposit. You’ll receive a $10 bonus for daily fantasy.

There are football games over the next five days, starting with the College Football Playoff. Miami will be taking on Ole Miss on Thursday night. You can make picks on a variety of stats, such as passing yards and touchdowns.

Click here to register with the Dabble promo code WTOP and collect a $10 bonus for daily fantasy.

Dabble Promo Code WTOP for Miami-Ole Miss

Dabble Promo Code WTOP
Welcome Offer Make a Deposit and Grab a $10 Fantasy Bonus
In-App Features Wheel Spin First Deposit Match, News Feed, Copy Cash, Banter, Entry Builder, Rocket Boosts, etc.
States Available AK, AR, CA, DC, FL, GA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MA, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, WV, WI and WY
Bonus Last Verified On January 8, 2026
Information Confirmed By WTOP

The number of legs in your entry will reflect the potential winnings. For example, you’ll get a 20X multiplier with five picks. These are just some of the popular markets you’ll find for Miami vs. Ole Miss:

  • Trinidad Chambliss: 267.5 passing yards
  • Carson Beck: 227.5 passing yards
  • Malachi Toney: 62.5 receiving yards
  • Harrison Wallace III: 54.5 receiving yards
  • Mark Fletcher Jr.: 94.5 rushing yards
  • Kewan Lacy: 79.5 rushing yards
  • Keelan Marion: 3.5 receptions
  • CharMar Brown: 0.5 rush + rec TDs
  • Carter Davis: 7.5 kicking points

Continue making picks on the other CFP matchup on Friday night. Fernando Mendoza and Indiana will be taking on Dante Moore and Oregon for the remaining spot in the title game. The met earlier in the season, with Indiana getting the win on the road.

Redeem $10 Bonus with the Dabble Promo Code

This DFS app has many special social features, such as a news feed and copy cash. New users can get started with an instant bonus by taking these easy steps. It’s available in 29 US states.

  1. Click here to use the Dabble promo code WTOP.
  2. Enter your full legal name, email address, birthdate, etc.
  3. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method.
  4. Gain $10 bonus.

There’s a “Spin and Win” offer for your first deposit. Spin the wheel to get up to a 100% match.

Win Up to 5,000X on the NFL Playoffs

You can win up to 5,000X your entry by making picks on player stats. There are already tons of markets for the upcoming NFL playoff games, beginning with the Rams vs. Panthers and Packers vs. Bears on Saturday.

The Wild Card round ends with the Bills vs. Jaguars, 49ers vs. Eagles, Chargers vs. Patriots and Texans vs. Steelers. The home page works a lot like some social media apps, so you’ll see a “Following” and “For You” page to see entries from other users.

Sign up through the links above to use the Dabble promo code WTOP. Grab a $10 bonus to use toward college football and NFL picks.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Sports | XL Media

Tags:

Dabble
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up