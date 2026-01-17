Dabble Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Bonus for NFL Divisional Round Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Get a daily fantasy bonus by signing up with the Dabble promo code WTOP. Click here to create an account with this welcome offer and make picks on the NFL playoffs.









New customers who use the Dabble promo code will receive an instant $10 bonus. Use this to make picks on passing, rushing and receiving yards during the divisional round.

Action begins on Saturday with the Bills vs. Broncos and 49ers vs. Seahawks. You can win up to 5,000X your cash by making picks on player stats. It has unique social features, such as a news feed and copy cash.

Register here to use the Dabble promo code WTOP and collect a $10 DFS bonus.

NFL Picks for the Dabble Promo Code WTOP

Dabble Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer Grab $10 Fantasy Bonus + Spin and Win Deposit Match Up to 100% In-App Features News Feed, Chats, Entry Builder, Copy Cash, Daily Rocket Boosts, etc. States Available AK, AR, CA, DC, FL, GA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MA, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, WV, WI and WY Bonus Last Verified On January 17, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The number of legs in your contest will determine the multiplier. For example, you’ll win 10X after making four picks and 20X after five picks. These are some of the markets for the two games on Saturday:

Josh Allen: 213.5 passing yards

Bo Nix: 1.5 passing touchdowns

Courtland Sutton: 55.5 receiving yards

James Cook: 75.5 rushing yards

RJ Harvey: 0.5 rush + rec touchdowns

Khalil Shakir: 5.5 receptions

Sam Darnold: 231.5 passing yards

Brock Purdy: 33.5 passing attempts

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 96.5 receiving yards

Kenneth Walker III: 58.5 rushing yards

Christian McCaffrey: 0.5 rushing touchdowns

It works a lot like a social media app, so you’ll have a news feed that has a “For You” and “Following” page. Jump into banter about picks with other customers.

Dabble Promo Code: Steps to Claim the $10 Bonus

Dabble is licensed in 30 US states. Over two million people around the globe use the app, which has resulted in $300+ million in payouts. New users can complete these steps to lock-in a bonus:

Click here to apply the Dabble promo code WTOP. Fill in your email address, birthdate, etc. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method. Get a $10 bonus.

Be sure to use the “Win and Spin” deposit match. Get up to a 100% match for your first deposit.

Markets for the Other NFL Divisional Round Games

Continue making picks on the other divisional games on Sunday. It’ll be the Texans vs. Patriots and Rams vs. Bears to determine who plays in the conference championships. Get in your picks for Drake Maye, CJ Stroud, Matthew Stafford and Caleb Williams.

The NFL will be a popular choice this weekend, but there are plenty of other sports on the app. Make picks on NBA, NHL, college basketball and college football players. Check out markets for the CFP title game between Indiana and Miami on Monday night.

Sign up through the links above to use the Dabble promo code WTOP and get a $10 fantasy bonus.