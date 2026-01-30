Curran takes hat trick in England’s rain-hit T20 win against Sri Lanka

PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka (AP) — Fast bowler Sam Curran became the second Englishman to achieve a Twenty20 hat trick as…

PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka (AP) — Fast bowler Sam Curran became the second Englishman to achieve a Twenty20 hat trick as Sri Lanka was beaten by 11 runs in a rain-affected series opener on Friday.

Rain allowed only 17 overs to Sri Lanka, which was all out for 133 with four balls unused. England was cruising to victory when rain ended its innings after 15 overs. But at 125-4 England won by the DLS method.

Curran was smashed for 35 runs in his first two overs but made a stunning comeback by taking three wickets in three balls in his last over to finish with 3-38. Sri Lanka was dismissed two balls later. The only other England men’s T20 hat trick was by Chris Jordan against the United States at the 2024 T20 World Cup.

The three-match series is a final tune-up before next week’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Curran’s expensive first two overs helped Sri Lanka surge to 76-1 after seven overs thanks to Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka.

But spinners Adil Rashid (3-19) and Liam Dawson (2-31) ripped out the middle order. Curran added his hat trick and Jamie Overton took the last wicket.

England made a blazing start to the chase when Phil Salt smashed Maheesh Theekshana for 6-4-4 off the first three balls. Jos Buttler welcomed fast bowler Eshan Malinga with four straight boundaries.

The Sri Lanka fielders were sloppy. Salt top-scored with 46 runs off 35 balls but was dropped on 17 off the bowling of Wanindu Hasaranga and on 41 off Matheesha Pathirana by Nissanka. Another Nissanka drop also cost Pathirana taking Harry Brook’s wicket on 11.

Tom Banton smashed 29 off 15 balls with some attractive reverse-swept boundaries and Brook was a casual 16 not out.

The second match is on Sunday and the final game on Tuesday.

