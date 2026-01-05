Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for NBA + Free Pick (Jan. 5)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Grab a deposit match with the Chalkboard promo code WTOP. Sign up here to get a bonus for NBA contests and begin with a free pick.









New customers who register with the Chalkboard promo code will receive a 100% deposit match. Gain up to a $100 bonus for NBA entries this week. Plus, use the free pick for Stephen Curry. You can take him to score over 0.5 points on Monday night.

This DFS app is available in over 30 US states. Find NBA markets for points, rebounds, assists, three pointers and more. On Monday, make picks on the Knicks vs. Pistons, Bulls vs. Celtics, Hawks vs. Raptors, Suns vs. Rockets, Hornets vs. Thunder, Nuggets vs. 76ers, Warriors vs. Clippers and Jazz vs. Trail Blazers.

Register here to use the Chalkboard promo code WTOP to score a $100 fantasy bonus and free pick.

NBA Picks for the Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 and Free Pick In-App Promos Daily Discounts for NBA, NHL, College Basketball, College Football and NFL Markets Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On January 5, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The number of selections in your entry, as well as the multipliers, will determine the payout. These are just some of the popular NBA markets for Monday:

Jalen Brunson: 29.5 points

Jaylen Brown: 30.5 points

Cade Cunningham: 28.5 points

James Harden: 12.5 assists + rebounds

Brandon Ingram: 23.5 points

Karl-Anthony Towns: 11.5 rebounds

Kawhi Leonard: 29.5 points

Go to the Promo tab to find new discounts every day. In addition to the free pick for Curry, there are options for college basketball and NHL players. For example, you can take Jeremy Fears Jr. to score over 6.5 points for Michigan State as they take on USC.

There is a Scores tab on the bottom of the app that allows customers to keep track of games and stats. The entries page will show your active and completed contests.

Chalkboard Promo Code: How to Claim $100 Bonus

Collect a bonus for daily fantasy after taking these steps to create an account:

Click here to use the Chalkboard promo code WTOP. Fill in your email address, full name, birthdate, etc. to verify your age and identity. Make a deposit with an accepted banking method.

The amount of your first deposit will be matched with a bonus up to $100.

Make Picks on the CFP and NFL Playoffs

Continue using your bonus later this week for the College Football Playoff. It starts on Thursday with Miami going up against Ole Miss. Then, Oregon will face Indiana on Friday.

This will lead us into the NFL playoffs. Check for discounts for the Rams vs. Panthers, Packers vs. Bears, Bills vs. Jaguars, 49ers vs. Eagles, Chargers vs. Patriots and Texans vs. Steelers. There are markets for passing yards, receiving yards, rushing touchdowns, kicking points, sacks and more.

Sign up through the links above to use the Chalkboard promo code WTOP. Get a $100 bonus for daily fantasy and start with a free pick.