Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: $100 Fantasy Bonus for NBA, UFC, Super Bowl Contests

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Redeem a daily fantasy bonus with the Chalkboard promo code WTOP. Sign up here to activate this welcome offer for NBA and UFC picks this weekend, followed by Super Bowl contests.









The Chalkboard promo code unlocks a 100% deposit match. Gain up to a $100 bonus before adding a free pick to your opening entry.

There are many DFS apps to choose from these days, but Chalkboard gives new customers a great advantage. Join a community of over 500,000 players and win cash for your sports picks. We look at the NBA games and UFC bouts on Saturday, along with some of the markets for the Super Bowl.

Register here to use the Chalkboard promo code WTOP and gain a $100 daily fantasy bonus.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP for NBA and UFC Picks

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 and Free Pick In-App Bonuses Daily Promo Picks Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On January 31, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

All NBA games have totals for points, assists, three pointers and other stats. We have the Spurs vs. Hornets, Hawks vs. Pacers, Pelicans vs. 76ers, Bulls vs. Heat, Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies and Mavericks vs. Rockets on Saturday. The lobby will show the most popular markets, such as points for Kevin Durant and Copper Flagg.

The UFC is back on Saturday night with another main card that features a title fight. This time, Alexander Volkanovski is taking on Diego Lopes for the featherweight belt. The other bouts in the main card include Dan Hooker vs. Benoît Saint Denis, Rafael Fiziev vs. Mauricio Ruffy, Tai Tuivasa vs. Tallison Teixeira and Quillan Salkilld vs. Jamie Mullarkey.

Be on the lookout for promo picks. Select markets are decreased every day, giving you a better chance at a win. The scores tab will allow you to easily follow along with games, fights and stats.

Signing Up with the Chalkboard Promo Code

Collect a bonus for entries this weekend by taking these steps to create an account. Start making picks on your favorite basketball, hockey and football players within a few minutes.

Click here to apply the Chalkboard promo code WTOP. Enter your name, email address, birthdate, etc. to confirm your identity and age. Use a debit card or another payment method to make a deposit with a 100% match.

A $100 deposit will result in the max $100 bonus. And be sure to add the free pick into your first entry.

Markets for Super Bowl LX

It’s not too early to start thinking about the Super Bowl. The Seahawks will be taking on the Patriots on February 8th in Santa Clara, California. These are just some of the popular markets:

Sam Darnold: 230.5 passing yards

Drake Maye: 1.5 passing TDs

Rhamondre Stevenson: 74.5 rush + rec yards

Kenneth Walker III: 73.5 rushing yards

Stefon Diggs: 43.5 receiving yards

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 0.5 rush + rec TDs

Hunter Henry: 3.5 receptions

DeMarcus Lawrence: 0.5 sacks

Jason Myers: 8.5 kicking points

Register through the links above to use the Chalkboard promo code WTOP. Gain a $100 fantasy bonus and begin with a free pick.