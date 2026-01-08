CFP Tonight: DraftKings Promo Code Claims $300 Bonus for Miami-Ole Miss

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Place a $5 bet after using this DraftKings promo code offer. If it wins, you’ll be awarded with a $300 bonus. Since the minimum odds are set at -500, we recommend browsing through alternative spreads and totals to find your favorite option. Any market with odds around -450 will qualify.

Miami is the No. 10 seed, but they are three-point favorites over No. 6 Ole Miss. This has a lot to do with the absence of Lane Kiffin, who left for the LSU job before the playoff began. The total is set at 52.5 points, so we could see plenty of scoring in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.

DraftKings Promo Code for the CFP Semifinals

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Using the Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus In-App Bonuses College Football Playoff Profit Boosts, NFL Playoffs Boost Pack, NFL Touchdown 30% Parlay Boost, Daily Drop, Etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ Bonus Last Verified On January 8, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

After getting in your opening bet to win the $300 bonus, go to the promotions tab to find several profit boosts for Miami vs. Ole Miss, along with a Daily Drop.

There’s already another boost for the semifinal matchup on Friday night. No. 5 Oregon will be taking on No. 1 Indiana in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl. The Hoosiers are 3.5-point favorites after beating the Ducks earlier this season. Customers in select states have access to player props. Find odds for Fernando Mendoza, Dante Moore, Elijah Sarrett, Roman Hemby, Noah Whittington and others.

How to Claim This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Collect a bonus for football over the next few days with this welcome bonus:

Click here to unlock this DraftKings promo code offer. Complete registration by filling in your name, email, birthdate, etc. to confirm your identity and age. Make a deposit of $5 or more with PayPal, a debit card, Venmo or another payment method. Place a $5 bet.

If it wins, you’ll receive a $300 bonus. It is added to your account as separate $25 bonus bets, meaning it can be applied for several games.

NFL Playoffs Boost Pack

There is an NFL Playoff Pack that gives customers two profit boosts for the Wild Card round. It begins with the Rams vs. Panthers and Packers vs. Bears on Saturday. It also has a 30% touchdown parlay boost for a 3+ leg parlay. Take Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua, Rico Dowdle, Josh Jacobs and D’Andre Swift to reach the end zone.

Check for other offers for the Bills vs. Jaguars, 49ers vs. Eagles, Chargers vs. Patriots and Texans vs. Steelers. This is also a great time to make a future bet on a team to win the title.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.