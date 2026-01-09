CFP DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for Oregon vs. Indiana

Activate the upgraded DraftKings promo code offer to win bonus bets for the College Football Playoffs Friday night and NFL Wild Card Weekend. All new users who claim this welcome offer are able to redeem and upgraded $300 bonus to use on Oregon-Indiana tonight, and more.





Create a new account and place a $5 wager on the CFP tonight and, if it wins, you will receive a $300 bonus. The odds of this initial bet must be -500 or longer, but any sport and market is valid. So, you can browse through all the alternate markets and player props to find a bet that has a high likelihood of winning for this welcome offer.

All eyes are going to be on Oregon vs. Indiana tonight, with Indiana as 3.5-point favorites and the favorite to win the National Championship heading into the Semifinals. DraftKings is currently offering a profit boost for this game as well.

Sign up with the DraftKings promo code offer to claim $300 in bonus bets, and start diving into the NFL and NCAAF promotions from there.

DraftKings Promo Code for CFP Semifinals Boost

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Using the Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus In-App Bonuses NFL King of the Endzone, Oregon-Indiana Profit Boost, NFL Playoffs Boost Pack, 30% NFL Anytime TD Parlay Profit Boost, Etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ Bonus Last Verified On January 9, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Use this opportunity to find a wager that is -500 or longer for the Oregon vs. Indiana game tonight. to take home this $300 bonus on DraftKings. Here are some options for the game: