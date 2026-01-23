Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM: Get $250 Bonus for NBA, CBB, NFL Playoffs

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Activate the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP250BM to claim a bonus match on the NBA games Friday night, or look ahead a couple days to the NFL playoffs Sunday between the Patriots vs. Broncos and Rams vs. Seahawks.







New customers who create a new account using this promo code offer and place a wager up to $250 will receive a bet match of the amount of that initial bet. No matter the outcome, this bet will be matched with a bonus, as long as the odds are -500 or longer. Luckily, it does not need to win, it just needs to have those minimum odds met.

Caesars Sportsbook has you covered with a wide array of promotions, odds boosts and more for the NBA, NFL Conference Championships, UFC 324 or any other sport and match you are excited about. Redeem the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP250BM to collect a $250 bonus.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM for $250 NFL Bonus

Take advantage of this opportunity to claim an easy $250 bonus by redeeming the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP250BM.

As detailed above, all new users who create a new account will be able to receive a $250 bet match offer, which will give you bonus bets back up the amount of your first wager on the app ($250 max). The only requirement is that the odds must be -500 or longer, giving you plenty of options to place your first wager on the app.

That said, there are a lot of users who decide to go bold with their initial wager, knowing that they will have the bonus coming their way no matter what. For the NFL playoffs, what could be bolder than taking the Broncos moneyline at +200, as they seem to be all but counted out against the Patriots now that they are without QB Bo Nix and instead starting Jared Stidham. Win or lose, you will still receive this bet match offer to claim your bonus funds.

How to Redeem the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM

New users can claim a bet Match worth up to $250 with this Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM. This welcome offer is available for use on this weekend’s elite sports slate, including both NFL Playoff games on Saturday. Follow the steps below to get started:

Click any of the links on this page to create a new Caesars Sportsbook account (mobile or online) using the promo code WTOP250BM Enter all relevant information such as email, address, name, date of birth and so on. Deposit cash and place a bet within 30 days of registering. Your first wager must have odds of -500 or longer. Receive a Bonus Bet equal to your qualifying wager, so long as that wager is at or below $250. All bonus bets will expire 30 days after landing in your account.

NFL Conference Championship Odds Boosts via Caesars Sportsbook

Take a quick look at a few of the most popular options for Patriots vs. Broncos and Rams vs. Seahawks and see if anything strikes your fancy:

Drake Maye & Matthew Stafford Each Over 219.5 Passing Yards: +150

RJ Harvey & Courtland Sutton Each Score TD: +900

TreVeyon Henderson 40+ Rushing Yards & Anytime TD: +400

Stefon Diggs & Courtland Sutton 60+ Receiving Yards Each: +475

Kyren Williams 70+ Rushing Yards & Anytime TD: +330

Puka Nacua First TD Scorer: +825