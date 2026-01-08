Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM: Get $250 Bonus for CFB Playoff, NFL Wild Card Games

Football fans across the NFL and NCAAF can sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP250BM to claim a bonus to use on the Miami-Ole Miss game tonight, and all football playoff games the rest of the weekend. All new users who create a new account are able to redeem a bonus up to $250 thanks to this welcome offer.
Create a new account, and Caesars Sportsbook will upload a 100% bet match up to $250 to your account. Place a wager on Miami-Ole Miss, or any other game, to claim this bet match offer.
The CFB Playoff Semifinals starts tonight, between Miami and Ole Miss at 7:30 p.m. ET. The winner moves on to the National Championship to take on the winner of Oregon vs. Indiana Friday night. Then, starting Saturday, there are seven NFL Wild Card games from Saturday to Monday.
This is a great time to be a football fan, and Caesars Sportsbook is making it even more fun with this welcome offer. Redeem Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP250BM to secure a $250 bet match.
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM for $250 CFB Bonus
|Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code
|WTOP250BM
|New User Offer
|Bet Match up to $250
|In-App Promos
|NFL Parlay Escalator, NFL Anytime TD Parlay Profit Boost, NBA Parlay Escalator, NFL FLIPS, NFL, NBA, NCAAF, Odds Boosts etc.
|Terms and Conditions
|New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States
|Bonus Last Verified On
|January 8, 2026
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
Create an account and place a wager on the College Football Playoff game tonight, and you will receive a a 100% deposit match up to $250.
This is the perfect opportunity to get your account started off with bonus bets, as it does not matter what you place your initial bet on, nor does the outcome matter. Just sign up and place your first bet up to $250, which will be matched by 100% of your initial stake.
How to Redeem the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM
Setting up a new account on Caesars Sportsbook is a quick and hassle-free process. Sign up on a computer or mobile device in a few simple steps:
- Head to the sportsbook, select the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOP250BM.
- Provide the necessary information in the required fields to set up a new account.
- Using any of the secure payment methods, make a cash deposit of $10 or more.
- Place a cash wager on the NBA tonight or any other sport this weekend.
- Players will receive a 100% bet match up to $250 on this initial wager.
NFL, College Football Odds Boosts via Caesars Sportsbook
Gear up for the games this weekend by checking out some of the odds boosts offered by the sportsbook. They have made it fun by providing plays that include both NFL and NCAAF markets, adding to the excitement of the weekend.
Here are some of the options:
- Ole Miss, Indiana, 49ers, Patriots & Steelers Moneyline Each (+3763)
- Miami to Win Every Quarter vs. Ole Miss (+1200)
- Ole Miss to Win Every Quarter vs. Miami (+2800)
- Miami & Indiana Win by 13+ Each (+1159)
- Ole Miss Moneyline + A.J. Brown & DK Metcalf 60+ Receiving Yards Each (+663)
- Indiana to Win Every Quarter vs. Oregon (+1000)
- Ole Miss & Indiana Each Cover -4.5 Spread (+575)
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21+ . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.