Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM: Get $250 Bet Match for Bucks-76ers, Top 25 NCAAB Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP250BM and secure a 100% bet match. Start betting on the NBA or any other sport this week.







Create a new account and place a cash wager on any game. New users will receive a 100% bet match for up to $250 in bonuses.

The NBA season continues with seven great games on Tuesday night. New players can take advantage of this Caesars Sportsbook promo before checking out the daily odds boosts. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this exclusive offer.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM Unlocks $250 Bet Match

This is a straightforward opportunity that provides players with a massive bet match. Remember, Caesars Sportsbook will provide a 100% match up to $250.

We expect to see a lot of interest in the NBA, but this is a flexible offer that applies to any game in any sport. There are options in the NHL, tennis and college basketball. New players can use this promo to start building a bankroll for the Super Bowl.

How to Get Started With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM

Setting up a new account is the only way to activate this 100% bet match. Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook by following these simple steps:

Click here to start signing up. Choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOP250BM.

to start signing up. Choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOP250BM. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new user profile (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit $10 or more in cash using online banking, PayPal, Apple Pay, credit card, debit card, etc.

Place a cash wager on the NBA, NHL, college basketball or any other sport.

Players will receive a 100% bet match for up to $250 in bonuses.

Tuesday Night NBA Odds Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook is always rolling out new odds boosts on everything from the NBA and NHL to auto racing and the Super Bowl. Take a quick look at a few of the most popular options for Tuesday night’s NBA games:

Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Maxey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander each to record over 29.5 points (+550)

Karl Anthony Towns to record over 24.5 points and over 11.5 rebounds (+420)

VJ Edgecombe to record over 2.5 made three-pointers and Joel Embiid to record over 7.5 rebounds (+300)

Chet Holmgren and Jamal Murray each to record over 9.5 assists (+600)

Kawhi Leonard to record over 24.5 points and Ivica Zubac each to record over 11.5 rebounds (+260)

Lauri Markkanen to record over 24.5 points and James Harden to record over 7.5 assists (+200)

STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21+ . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.