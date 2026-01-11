Live Radio
Home » Sports » Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code…

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM: Claim $250 NFL Bonus for Sunday Wild Card Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

All new users sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP250BM in time for the NFL Wild Card games today, and receive bonus bets while doing so. Create a new account to redeem a bonus up to $250 via this welcome offer, to use on the Bills-Jaguars, 49ers-Eagles and Chargers-Patriots playoff games today.



Create a new account, and Caesars Sportsbook will upload a 100% bet match up to $250 to your account. Place a wager on any NFL Wild Card game today to claim this bet match, and receive bonus bets to use for the rest of the playoffs.

We recommend using this offer on the first game of the day, so that way you have your bonus to use for the rest of the games. For today, that would be a fantastic game between the Bills and Jaguars at 1 p.m. ET.

Redeem the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP250BM to secure a $250 bet match for the rest of the NFL playoffs.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM for $250 Bet Match Bonus

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code  WTOP250BM
New User Offer Bet Match up to $250
In-App Promos NFL Parlay Profit Boost, NFL Parlay Escalator, NFL Anytime TD Parlay Profit Boost, etc.
Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States
Bonus Last Verified On January 11, 2026
Information Confirmed By WTOP

So, you can claim this welcome offer by placing your favorite wager on the Bills vs. Jaguars in the early slot, and receive a $250 bonus to use on the rest of the NFL playoff games Sunday.

How to Sign Up With the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM

Setting up a new account on Caesars Sportsbook is a quick and hassle-free process. Sign up on a computer or mobile device in a few simple steps:

  • Head to the sportsbook, select the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOP250BM.
  • Provide the necessary information in the required fields to set up a new account.
  • Using any of the secure payment methods, make a cash deposit of $10 or more.
  • Place a cash wager on the NBA tonight or any other sport this weekend.
  • Players will receive a 100% bet match up to $250 on this initial wager.

NFL Anytime TD Parlay Profit Boost via Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook is upping the ante this Sunday by providing a profit boost to one of the most fun markets to wager on in the NFL, the anytime touchdown market.

Place a 3+ leg anytime touchdown specific parlay for the games today, and Caesars Sportsbook will boost the payout of that parlay. There are a ton of good options, but here are some of our favorites for the three games today specifically:

  • Josh Allen (-135)
  • A.J. Brown (+145)
  • George Kittle (+190)
  • Dallas Goedert (+195)
  • Rhamondre Stevenson (+138)
  • Stefon Diggs (+175)

STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21+ . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Sports | XL Media
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up