Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM: Claim $250 NFL Bonus for Sunday Wild Card Games

All new users are able to claim a 100% bet match thanks to this Caesars Sportsbook welcome offer. Place your first wager on the app for any amount you are comfortable with, up to $250 to receive this bet match offer.

So, you can claim this welcome offer by placing your favorite wager on the Bills vs. Jaguars in the early slot, and receive a $250 bonus to use on the rest of the NFL playoff games Sunday.

How to Sign Up With the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM

Setting up a new account on Caesars Sportsbook is a quick and hassle-free process. Sign up on a computer or mobile device in a few simple steps:

Head to the sportsbook, select the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOP250BM.

Provide the necessary information in the required fields to set up a new account.

Using any of the secure payment methods, make a cash deposit of $10 or more.

Place a cash wager on the NBA tonight or any other sport this weekend.

Players will receive a 100% bet match up to $250 on this initial wager.

NFL Anytime TD Parlay Profit Boost via Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook is upping the ante this Sunday by providing a profit boost to one of the most fun markets to wager on in the NFL, the anytime touchdown market.

Place a 3+ leg anytime touchdown specific parlay for the games today, and Caesars Sportsbook will boost the payout of that parlay. There are a ton of good options, but here are some of our favorites for the three games today specifically:

Josh Allen (-135)

A.J. Brown (+145)

George Kittle (+190)

Dallas Goedert (+195)

Rhamondre Stevenson (+138)

Stefon Diggs (+175)