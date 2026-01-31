Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM: Claim $250 Bonus for NBA, UFC 325

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP250BM to collect a bonus for basketball, hockey and other sports this weekend. Register here to place your opening bet with this welcome offer.









The Caesars Sportsbook promo code activates a 100% bet match up to $250. The result of your first wager doesn’t matter, so the bonus is guaranteed.

Try placing your first bet on any of the NBA or NHL games on Saturday. There are nine NBA matchups, along with 14 NHL games. After the bet match, check out multiple odds boosts. For example, the odds for the 76ers, Heat, Timberwolves and Rockets to all win have been increased to +225. And play the daily NBA Flips game for a chance to win $50,000 in bonus bets.

Sign up here to use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP250BM and get a $250 sports betting bonus.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM for UFC 325

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM New User Offer 100% First Bet Match Up to $250 Odds Boosts Available College Basketball, NBA, UFC, NFL, EPL, Australian Open Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States – Min Odds of -500 Bonus Last Verified On January 31, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

You can use your bonus for the UFC 325 main card on Saturday night. It starts at 9 pm ET on Paramount+. It’ll be Dan Hooker vs. Benoît Saint Denis, Rafael Fiziev vs. Mauricio Ruffy, Tai Tuivasa vs. Tallison Teixeira and Quillan Salkilld vs. Jamie Mullarkey before the main event.

Alexander Volkanovski will be taking on Deigo Lopes for the featherweight title. Volkanovski beat Lopes just nine months ago, so he is favored to get another win. Place a bet on one of these fighters to win by knockout, decision or submission.

Grab $250 Bonus with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

New customers in eligible states can take these easy steps to lock-in a bonus for a busy weekend in sports:

Click here to use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP250BM. Fill in your name, email address, birthdate and other info to verify your identity. Make a deposit using a debit card, online banking, PayPal, etc. Place a bet up to $250 with minimum odds of -500 (-350 qualifies, while -600 doesn’t).

Win or lose, the amount of your wager will be matched with a bonus. Be sure to use this bonus bet before it expires in 30 days. The winnings from the bonus won’t include the original stake.

Odds Boosts for the Super Bowl

There are already odds boosts for the Super Bowl:

Drake Maye over 199.5 pass yards and over 1.5 pass TDs (+180)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba over 99.5 receiving yards and a TD (+225)

Kenneth Walker III and Rhamondre Stevenson each over 59.5 rush yards (+275)

Seahawks win and Sam Darnold over 2.5 pass TDs (+320)

Stefon Diggs over 4.5 receptions and a TD (+400)

Kenneth Walker III first TD scorer (+420)

Go to the promotions tab to find several other offers, like the Super Bowl LX Bonus Bet Bonzana. Start placing same-game parlays to have a chance to win $60,000 in bonus bets.

Register through the links above to use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP250BM. New users can snag a 100% bet match up to $250.

Participating states only. 21+ . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.