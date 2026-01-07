Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM: Claim $250 Bonus for NBA, NFL Wild Card Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Activate the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP250BM in time for the NBA games Wednesday night, or get a head start on the NFL Wild Card games this weekend. All new users who create a new account are able to redeem a bonus up to $250 thanks to this welcome offer





Simply sign up with a new account, and you will be able to qualify for this 100% bet match. Place a wager on the NBA, NFL, NCAAF and more, and the sportsbook will match 100% of that initial wager up to $250.

For tonight, there are 12 NBA games to dive into. A lot of users opt to use this bonus as early as they can, which would be on one of those NBA games, so that way you have the bonus to use over the course of the weekend when all the football games are played.

Redeem Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP250BM and secure a $250 bet match.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM for $250 NBA, NFL Bet Match

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM New User Offer Bet Match up to $250 In-App Promos 30% NBA Parlay Profit Boost, NFL Anytime TD Parlay Profit Boost, NBA Parlay Escalator, 30% NHL Parlay Profit Boost, NFL FLIPS, NFL, NBA, NCAAF, Odds Boosts etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 7, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP