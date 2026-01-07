Live Radio
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM: Claim $250 Bonus for NBA, NFL Wild Card Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Activate the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP250BM in time for the NBA games Wednesday night, or get a head start on the NFL Wild Card games this weekend. All new users who create a new account are able to redeem a bonus up to $250 thanks to this welcome offer



Simply sign up with a new account, and you will be able to qualify for this 100% bet match. Place a wager on the NBA, NFL, NCAAF and more, and the sportsbook will match 100% of that initial wager up to $250.

For tonight, there are 12 NBA games to dive into. A lot of users opt to use this bonus as early as they can, which would be on one of those NBA games, so that way you have the bonus to use over the course of the weekend when all the football games are played.

Redeem Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP250BM and secure a $250 bet match.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM for $250 NBA, NFL Bet Match

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code  WTOP250BM
New User Offer Bet Match up to $250
In-App Promos 30% NBA Parlay Profit Boost, NFL Anytime TD Parlay Profit Boost, NBA Parlay Escalator, 30% NHL Parlay Profit Boost, NFL FLIPS, NFL, NBA, NCAAF, Odds Boosts etc.
Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States
Bonus Last Verified On January 7, 2026
Information Confirmed By WTOP

Once you are signed up, it is time to check out the additional promotions offered on the sportsbook. There are odds boosts available for all sports on a daily basis, along with an NBA and NHL parlay profit boost.

What we want to highlight, though, is the NFL specific profit boost, detailed below.

NFL Anytime TD Parlay Boost via Caesars Sportsbook

Just as it sounds, you can place your favorite anytime touchdown parlay across the seven NFL Wild Card games, and receive a boost to that parlay thanks to this promotion.

There are a ton of great options, with some of our favorites below at their current price on Caesars Sportsbook:

  • Davante Adams (-130)
  • Christian Watson (+175)
  • Josh Allen (-130)
  • Dallas Goedert (+195)
  • Rhamondre Stevenson (+138)
  • Nico Collins (+151)

How to Redeem the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM

Setting up a new account on Caesars Sportsbook is a quick and hassle-free process. Sign up on a computer or mobile device in a few simple steps:

  • Head to the sportsbook, select the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOP250BM.
  • Provide the necessary information in the required fields to set up a new account.
  • Using any of the secure payment methods, make a cash deposit of $10 or more.
  • Place a cash wager on the NBA tonight or any other sport this weekend.
  • Players will receive a 100% bet match up to $250 on this initial wager.

STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21+ . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

