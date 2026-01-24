Boom Sports Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Risk-Free Entry for NBA, NFL Playoffs Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New customers who use the Boom Sports promo code WTOP will have a risk-free entry for the weekend. Sign up here to unlock this welcome offer for NBA and NFL picks.









Create an entry up to $100 after using the Boom Sports promo code. If it doesn’t win, you’ll get another chance with a bonus entry of the same amount.

There are markets for all NBA games. Find options on Saturday for the Wizards vs. Hornets, Knicks vs. 76ers, Warriors vs. Timberwolves, Cavaliers vs. Magic, Celtics vs. Bulls, Lakers vs. Mavericks and Heat vs. Jazz.

Click here to register with the Boom Sports promo code WTOP and claim a $100 risk-free entry.

Fantasy Games for the Boom Sports Promo Code WTOP

Boom Sorts Promo Code WTOP100 Welcome Offer $100 Risk-Free Entry In-App Promos Daily Wheel Spin All January, World Series of Picks with $65,000 in Prizes, Discounts, Risk-Free Entries, Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On January 24, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Play the classic Pick’Em game for your opening entry. The number of legs, along with the multipliers, will determine the potential payout. NBa games have markets for points, three pointers, rebounds, assists and more stats.

There are several other fantasy games on the app, including Pick & Spin. Make just two picks and spin the wheel to determine your multiplier, which can end up being up to 500X. We are also loving the newest option – Boom Bingo. Select markets and fill in your Bingo board for a shot at winning.

The World Series of Picks is currently live. Enter first of 15 events on Saturday for a chance of winning a portion of $5,000 in prizes. There is a total prize pool of $65,000 for the challenge.

Boom Sports Promo Code Unlocks $100 Risk-Free Entry

All new users in eligible states can take these steps to unlock a risk-free entry this weekend:

Click here to use the Boom Sports promo code WTOP. Fill in the basic account info needed to confirm your identity and age. Use an accepted payment method to make a deposit, like a debit card or online banking. Enter a contest up to $100.

A losing entry will release a bonus refund. Use an entry of the same amount for other picks.

Win Up to 2,000X on the NFL Playoffs

You’ll find a free pick for the NFL playoffs. Take Drake Maye to have under 999.5 passing touchdowns for an easy winner. Then, use Super Wheel Sundays to get up to a 2,000X multiplier for your NFL picks. These are some of the markets for the Patriots vs. Broncos and Rams vs. Seahawks:

Courtland Sutton: 49.5 receiving yards

Stefon Diggs: 4.5 receptions

TreVeyon Henderson: 34.5 rushing yards

Jarrett Stidham: 200.5 passing yards

RJ Harvey: 40.5 rushing yards

Rhamondre Stevenson: 0.5 rush + rec TDs

Wil Lutz: 1.5 FG made

Harold Landrey: 0.5 sacks

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 89.5 receiving yards

Matthew Stafford: 1.5 passing TDs

Puka Nacua: 90.5 receiving yards

Sam Darnold: 233.5 passing yards

Kyren Williams: 52.5 rushing yards

Davante Adams: 3.5 receptions

Kenneth Walker III: 112.5 rec + rush yards

Jason Myers: 7.5 kicker points

Register through the links above to use the Boom Sports promo code WTOP and begin with a $100 risk-free entry.