Boom Sports Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Risk-Free Entry for NFL Playoffs Picks

New customers who use the Boom Sports promo code will have a $100 risk-free entry for the divisional round. A loss will trigger a bonus refund, so you’ll get a bonus entry of the same amount.

Play the classic Pick’Em game to create your first entry. Browse through markets for passing, receiving and rushing stats to make your selections. The AFC matchup in New England begins at 3 pm ET, followed by the NFC game in Chicago at 6:30 pm ET.

NFL Markets for the Boom Sports Promo Code

Boom Sorts Promo Code WTOP100 Welcome Offer $100 Risk-Free Entry In-App Promos Daily Wheel Spin All January, World Series of Picks, Discounts, Risk-Free Entries, Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States

There is a discount available for Drake Maye, so you can take the quarterback to record over 209.5 passing yards for the Pats. In the later matchup, you’re able to take Puka Nacua to have more than 87.5 receiving yards. Add several other picks to your contest to increase your payout.

CJ Stroud: 1.5 passing TDs

Stefon Diggs: 4.5 receptions

TreVeyon Henderson: 33.5 rushing yards

Woody Marks: 0.5 rush + rec TDs

Dalton Schultz: 39.5 receiving yards

Matthew Stafford: 264.5 passing yards

Caleb Williams: 17.5 fantasy points

Kyren Williams: 60.5 rushing yards

Rome Odunze: 34.5 receiving yards

Davante Adams: 54.5 receiving yards

Colston Loveland: 5.5 receptions

Take advantage of daily bonuses for a better chance at making a profit. For example, win up to 2,000X your cash with Super Wheel Sundays.

Boom Sports Promo Code Guide for New Users

New customers can complete these easy steps to claim a risk-free entry for the divisional round of the NFL playoffs:

Click here to use the Boom Sports promo code WTOP. Fill in your name, email, birthdate, etc. to confirm your identity and age. Use an accepted payment method to make a deposit, such as online banking or a debit card. Enter a contest up to $100.

A loss will trigger a bonus refund, so you’ll be able to submit an entry of the same amount later this week.

Other Fantasy Games for the NFL and NBA

Try making more picks using the different fantasy games, starting with Boom Bingo. Fill in a Bingo board with markets for a chance to win up to 500X with a cover-all. You can also win up to 500X with Pick & Spin. Make just two selections and spin the wheel to determine your multiplier. The final game is Squad Ride, which we like for the NBA.

The World Series of Picks begins on Sunday. The first of 15 events is currently live. Compete to win a share of $65,000 in prizes.

