Blackhawks host the Lightning after shootout win

Tampa Bay Lightning (31-13-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (21-22-7, in the Central Division)

Chicago; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -259, Blackhawks +209; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Chicago Blackhawks after the Blackhawks beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 in a shootout.

Chicago has a 21-22-7 record overall and an 11-12-4 record in home games. The Blackhawks have gone 6-7-4 in games decided by a single goal.

Tampa Bay has an 18-4-4 record in road games and a 31-13-4 record overall. The Lightning have a 12-4-2 record when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

Friday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Blackhawks won the previous meeting 3-2. Ryan Donato scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andre Burakovsky has 10 goals and 20 assists for the Blackhawks. Tyler Bertuzzi has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Brandon Hagel has 25 goals and 21 assists for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov has scored seven goals with 17 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 6-4-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Lightning: 9-0-1, averaging 4.3 goals, 8.2 assists, 4.5 penalties and 13.7 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Lightning: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

