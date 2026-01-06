Betr Promo Code WTOP: Claim $210 Bonus for NBA, CBB, NFL Wild Card Picks

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

All new DFS users can sign up with the Betr promo code WTOP to redeem a solid bonus for the NBA games tonight, or get a head start on the NFL Wild Card games this weekend. Create a new account receive $210 total in bonuses to use on any of the NBA games tonight, such as Heat-Timberwolves and Spurs-Grizzlies.







Create a new account and claim an instant $10 bonus by signing up with a new account. After that, you can receive a bonus via a 50% deposit match, up to $200. Take advantage of both of these different offers to claim $210 in bonuses, and start diving into the NBA or NFL slates from there.

Playing on Betr allows you to back your favorite players across all sports by selecting one of their props to go more than the projected line. Of course, you can also fade your least favorite players by opting to go with the less than option instead.

We will get into all that, but first sign up with the Betr promo code WTOP to claim $210 in bonuses.

Betr Promo Code WTOP for $210 NBA Bonus

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus + 50% Deposit Match Up To $200 In-App Promos 2-Pick Mystery Multiplier, Discounts, Nukes, Injury Protection, Ballers Club, Giveaways, etc. Bonus Last Verified On January 6, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There is two parts to this welcome offer on Betr, and redeeming both is how you are able to claim the full $210 in bonuses.

The first part of it comes over from creating a new account, which allows you to receive a $10 bonus.

The remaining $200 come from a 50% deposit match, with the max you can claim being $200. So, if you deposit $400 into your account, Betr will match 50% of that, getting you to the $200 total.

How to Redeem the Betr Promo Code WTOP

New customers can complete these easy steps to lock-in a bonus for NFL picks today. It only takes a couple of minutes to create an account.

Head to the app and use the Betr promo code WTOP. Fill in your email address, full name, date of birth, etc. to verify your identity and age. Make a deposit using an accepted payment method, such as a debit card or PayPal.

The first $10 bonus is awarded after registration. And the following bonus will come from a 50% deposit match. Claim the max $200 bonus by making a $400 deposit.

NBA Discounts & Nukes Tuesday Night via Betr

As mentioned earlier, Betr is a DFS platform that allows you to select a player prop to go either more or less than the line listed by the app. This is a great way to find your favorite player props and combine them into an entry on Betr.

That said, the home page of the app will list the different promotions for the slate, which include discounted player props for a lower line at the same payout, and nuked player props for a higher line and higher payout.

Here are the discounts and nukes for the NBA slate tonight, including a free square: