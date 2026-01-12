BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Texans vs. Steelers NFL Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Wildcard weekend wraps up in Pittsburgh as the Steelers host the Texans.







Bettors who register in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia will receive an alternate welcome offer that can win them $150 in bonus bets. These customers can qualify for that bonus by wagering as little as $10 on the game and having the bonus unlocked if that bet settles as a win.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for Texans vs. Steelers

With only one NFL game on the board, Monday night will draw the attention of the entire sports world.

Texans-Steelers will be a game about who can impose their will the most. Pittsburgh, a team built around their run game and defense, plays an old school style of football. They want to punch you in the mouth and then allow Aaron Rodgers to hit you over the top.

However, Houston features the more dynamic passing attack, with C.J. Stroud and Nico Collins the main protagonists. They are among the NFL leaders in points per drive, EPA per dropback and EPA in second-and-mid situations.

Can the Steelers defense throw off that efficiency with their potent pass rush, as Pittsburgh is a top team for wreaking havoc and pressure rates. Which could move bettors to bet something like $50 on Stroud to throw for under 1.5 touchdowns.

If the Steelers defense stood tall and that bet hit, bettors would take home a solid cash payout. If Stroud overcame the pass rush and threw for two or more touchdowns, BetMGM would send them that $50 back as a bonus bet instead, so they don’t fully take the loss.

Betting Odds for Monday Night Texans-Steelers Matchup

Bettors can get themselves in the game tonight with the BetMGM welcome offer, then take full advantage of the rest of the sportsbook right here:

Second Chance Scorer: Pick a player to score the first touchdown of the game and get cash bet back if they only score the second touchdown

No Sweat Bet: They can get another bet back in a bonus Monday if a separate Texans-Steelers wager doesn’t go their way way

Pro Football Boost Token: Bettors can increase the betting odds of another Monday night wager using this token

Texans-Steelers Odds:

Spread: Texans -3

Total: 38.0

Moneyline: Texans -160, Steelers +135

