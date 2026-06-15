Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Deposit Bonus For MLB, World Cup Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create your new profile using the Chalkboard promo code WTOP here, then secure up to $100 in bonuses and a free pick for your first entry on MLB games, World Cup matches and plenty more.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: $100 Deposit Bonus + Free Pick

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Information Verified June 15, 2026

New Chalkboard customers looking to optimize their entries for today’s MLB action can capitalize on a high-value welcome offer. By registering with the latest promo code, users receive a 100% deposit match, effectively doubling their initial capital for immediate use on the diamond.

Beyond the deposit match, the Chalkboard promo code secures a reusable free pick for your portfolio. This mechanism allows users to select a player to go over a specific prop metric, functioning as a free leg in an entry to increase potential payouts without assuming additional risk. It is valid for use until you make your first winning entry with Chalkboard. To qualify, you must be a new customer, meet the minimum age requirements, and reside in a participating state. Once verified, these bonus funds and the free pick can be deployed across the entire slate.

Use Your Chalkboard MLB Promo Tonight

Player Hits Strikeouts Eric Lauer N/A 3.5 Dustin May N/A 4.5 Shohei Ohtani 1.5 N/A Mookie Betts 1.5 N/A Freddie Freeman 1.5 N/A Manny Machado 0.5 N/A Fernando Tatis Jr. 1.5 N/A Bryan Reynolds 1.5 N/A

When analyzing tonight’s pitching metrics, Dodgers starter Eric Lauer presents a statistically sound opportunity to go over his strikeout prop of 3.5. The underlying data indicates Lauer has eclipsed this mark in 11 of his last 13 outings, sustaining an average of 4.9 strikeouts per game. This high hit rate makes the over a mathematically logical anchor for your entry. Conversely, Cardinals right-hander Dustin May has experienced a measurable regression in his punchout rate. May has recorded 66 strikeouts over his 13 starts, averaging 5.1 strikeouts per game in that span. Picking the under on May provides a data-backed pairing for your free pick.

At the plate, Mookie Betts and Kyle Tucker exhibit strong batted-ball trends. Betts is generating 1.5 hits-per-game recently. Tucker has demonstrated similar consistency, exceeding 0.5 hits in four of his last five matchups. By applying your welcome bonus to these targeted over and under trends, you can construct a highly correlated, evidence-based entry for tonight’s MLB action.

Today’s World Cup Matches

If you are looking to diversify your entries beyond baseball, the global sports calendar offers additional volume. Today’s slate features several notable World Cup matches.

Belgium vs. Egypt

Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay

Iran vs. New Zealand

Activate Your Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

Securing your deposit match and free pick requires a straightforward onboarding process. Follow these steps to activate your welcome bonus:

Create an Account: Click here and to register as a new user. You will need to supply standard identity verification data—including your name, date of birth, and email address—to confirm you meet the legal age and regional requirements in your state. Enter the Promo Code: During the initial registration phase, you must input the promo code WTOP to officially lock in your eligibility for the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Once your profile is verified, access the cashier to fund your account via one of Chalkboard’s secure payment methods. To extract the maximum value from this promotion, a $100 deposit is required. However, the structure is flexible; users do not need to deposit the full $100 when signing up. Chalkboard will apply a 100% match to whatever initial amount you choose to deposit, immediately crediting your account with an equivalent volume of bonus funds.

Upon successful processing, your matched bankroll will be available for immediate deployment. You can systematically apply these bonus funds to any game on the schedule.