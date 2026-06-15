DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Instant Bonus for World Cup Games This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can bet $5 on the World Cup to unlock $200 in bonuses instantly with the latest DraftKings promo code offer. Click here to get in on the action.

With a full slate of matches on the schedule, including Egypt taking on Belgium, Uruguay facing Saudi Arabia, and New Zealand battling IR Iran, there is no shortage of opportunities to apply this welcome offer to any game of your choice. Simply sign up as a new customer and place your first wager to take advantage of this DraftKings promo, where you bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets no matter what happens on the pitch.

DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $200 in Bonuses Instantly

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On June 15, 2026

Exclusively available for new DraftKings customers, this welcome offer unlocks an incredible $200 in bonus bets when wagering just $5. To qualify, your initial wager must be placed on odds of -500 or longer. This makes it straightforward to jump right into the latest World Cup slate, whether you want to bet on Belgium taking on Egypt or Uruguay facing Saudi Arabia. The primary benefit of this promotion is its guaranteed structure: new users receive the bonus regardless of the final score. Even if your initial $5 wager loses, your account is credited with the promotional payout.

Once your qualifying bet is placed, the $200 reward is paid out as eight individual $25 bonus bets. Keep in mind that these bonus bets expire after seven days. Because they remain valid for a full week, you have plenty of time to strategically deploy your bonus funds across the tournament. You can use your eight $25 stakes on the remaining soccer matchups, or even pivot to other sports, such as the daily Major League Baseball (MLB) schedule, adding flexibility to your wagering options as the baseball season heats up.

Monday World Cup Betting Preview, Odds

The World Cup group stage continues with a crucial slate of matchups as several notable nations open their tournament campaigns. Belgium and Egypt will clash as both squads look to secure their first three points, while Uruguay takes on Saudi Arabia, and New Zealand squares off against IR Iran. With every team involved playing their first match of the 2026 event, a victory is pivotal for setting a positive tone and gaining an early advantage in the group standings.

Matchup Home ML Draw Away ML Total Goals Belgium vs Egypt -175 +300 +475 O/U 2.5 (Over -110 / Under -110) Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay +700 +330 -220 O/U 2.5 (Over +105 / Under -130) IR Iran vs New Zealand -125 +250 +400 O/U 1.5 (Over -215 / Under +170)

Belgium vs Egypt: Belgium enters as the betting favorite (-175) to claim all three points. Both teams currently sit at zero points as this is their first match of the competition, making this a vital opportunity to secure a strong position in the group standings right out of the gate.

Belgium enters as the betting favorite (-175) to claim all three points. Both teams currently sit at zero points as this is their first match of the competition, making this a vital opportunity to secure a strong position in the group standings right out of the gate. Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay: Uruguay heads into this matchup as a significant -220 moneyline favorite over Saudi Arabia. With the total goals line set at 2.5, oddsmakers anticipate a competitive defensive showing by favoring the under at -130.

Uruguay heads into this matchup as a significant -220 moneyline favorite over Saudi Arabia. With the total goals line set at 2.5, oddsmakers anticipate a competitive defensive showing by favoring the under at -130. IR Iran vs New Zealand: IR Iran is favored (-125) to earn an opening victory over New Zealand (+400). The total goals line is set low at 1.5 with heavy juice on the over (-215), indicating strong betting expectations for at least two goals to be scored as both squads look to grab their first points of the tournament.

How to Get Started With This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming your welcome bonus ahead of the World Cup slate is a quick and straightforward process. Because no promo code needs to be entered manually, you can secure your payout by simply following these steps:

Register a New Account: Navigate to the DraftKings Sportsbook website. You will need to create and register an account by entering standard personal information, such as your name, email address, date of birth, and physical address, to verify your identity. Make a Secure Deposit: Once your account is verified, head to the cashier page. You must deposit at least $5 into your account using one of DraftKings’ available secure payment methods. Place Your Qualifying Wager: Browse the World Cup betting markets and place a real-money wager of at least $5. Whether you decide to back Uruguay against Saudi Arabia or wager on Belgium taking on Egypt, simply placing the bet activates the offer.

As soon as your initial $5 wager is locked in, DraftKings will instantly credit your account with $200 in bonus bets, giving you plenty of firepower to use on the rest of the tournament or across other available betting markets.