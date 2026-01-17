BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for Bills vs. Broncos

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Sign up with the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 in time for the Bills vs. Broncos NFL playoff game this afternoon, and claim one of two fantastic, state-dependent welcome offers while doing so. The majority of users will receive a $1,500 first bet offer, while select states (NJ, PA, MI, WV) will claim a $150 bonus with a winning initial wager on the app.



Create a new account and redeem a $1,500 first bet in most states. Place a larger wager on the NFL game tonight, or any other sport, and receive bonus bets back if that initial wager settles as a loss.

That said, those in NJ, PA, MI and WV will receive a $150 bonus instead. Place your first wager for $10, and redeem the $150 bonus if that bet settles as a win. The main caveat here is that the odds must be -500 or longer, but, once again, any sport and market is valid for your first wager on the app.

So, claim the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to receive either a $1,500 first bet or $150 bonus, and then dive into the sports slate tonight which is headlined by the NFL Divisional Playoffs.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for NFL Bonus

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 or TOP1500 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus With a Win (NJ, PA, MI and WV Only) or $1,500 First Bet In-App Promos for the NFL NFL Odds Boost, NFL No Sweat Token, NFL First TD Second Chance, Any Sport Parlay Boost, CBB Odds Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 17, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are two offers on the table for new users who claim this welcome offer. Most users will receive the $1,500 first bet offer, which allows you to back up your first wager on the app up to that amount. Select states (NJ, PA, MI and WV) will receive a risk $10 to receive a $150 bonus with a winning wager, as long as that first bet is -500 or longer.

How to Sign Up and Redeem BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Set up a new account on BetMGM Sportsbook and start reaping the rewards. Here is a quick breakdown of the registration process:

Use the links and bonus codes that correspond with your state. Use bonus code TOP150 to sign up in MI, NJ, PA and WV. Input bonus code TOP1500 to register in other states.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

NFL Betting Promos via BetMGM for MNF

Dive into the Bills vs. Broncos game Saturday and take advantage of three separate NFL specific betting promotions for the game tonight. Along with these promos listed below, there is also a parlay boost that can be used on any sport: