BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for 12-Game NBA Schedule

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

Use the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to redeem a generous, state dependent, bonus and then dive into the massive, 12 game NBA betting slate Wednesday night.







The BetMGM bonus code activates a $1,500 first bet in most states. Place a larger wager as your first wager on the app and receive bonus bets back if that initial wager settles as a loss.

New users in NJ, PA, MI and WV can grab a $150 bonus instead. Place your first wager for $10, and redeem the $150 bonus if that bet settles as a win.Your qualifying bet can be on any any sport and market, as long as the odds are -500 or longer.

For tonight, there is a massive, 12 game NBA slate to dive into. That includes high profile matchups such as Clippers-Knicks, Lakers-Spurs and Bucks-Warriors that are all valid for this welcome offer, and more.

So, sign up with the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to redeem the best welcome offer in your state.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for NBA Bonus Wednesday

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 or TOP1500 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus With a Win (NJ, PA, MI and WV Only) or $1,500 First Bet In-App Promos for the NFL NBA No Sweat Token, NHL $10K Jackpot, NFL First TD Second Chance, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 7, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Take advantage of this opportunity to redeem the best welcome offer available in your state thanks to BetMGM. Most users will receive the $1,500 first bet offer while those in select states (NJ, PA, MI and WV) will receive a risk $10 to receive a $150 bonus with a winning wager, as long as that first bet is -500 or longer.

Best In-App Promos Wednesday on BetMGM

Check the promotions section on a daily basis to see everything that is offered on BetMGM. You will be able to redeem similar promotions to what you see below everyday, and they span multiple sports.

NBA No Sweat Token: Place an NBA wager on any game tonight, and receive your stake back in bonus bets if that NBA wager settles as a loss. Check out Jalen Brunson 30+ points on BetMGM at +105 odds for this one

Place an NBA wager on any game tonight, and receive your stake back in bonus bets if that NBA wager settles as a loss. Check out Jalen Brunson 30+ points on BetMGM at +105 odds for this one NHL $10K Jackpot: Place a wager on a player to score, and if that player records a hat trick you will receive a share of $10K, depending on how many BetMGM users also selected that player.

Place a wager on a player to score, and if that player records a hat trick you will receive a share of $10K, depending on how many BetMGM users also selected that player. NFL First TD Second Chance: Look at any of the NFL games this weekend and place your favorite first touchdown wager. Receive bonus bets back if that player scores the second TD of the game as opposed to the first one.

How to Redeem the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Set up a new account on BetMGM Sportsbook and start reaping the rewards. Here is a quick breakdown of the registration process: