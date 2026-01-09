Avs defenseman Josh Manson has fight, 2 goals and 2 assists with dad watching

DENVER (AP) — Josh Manson treated his father to quite a show and joined him in the exclusive Gordie Howe…

DENVER (AP) — Josh Manson treated his father to quite a show and joined him in the exclusive Gordie Howe hat trick club.

The Colorado Avalanche defenseman had two goals, two assists and a fight in an 8-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night with his father in attendance.

His dad, longtime NHL defenseman Dave Manson, also accomplished the feat during his playing career, which spanned 16 seasons.

“He’s seen me fight. He’s seen me score, but I don’t think he’s ever seen well, actually, nobody’s ever seen that before from me in the NHL,” Manson said. “It was a first for everybody, including myself.”

Manson got his night started with a first-period fight with Ottawa defenseman Tyler Kleven. Truth be known, Manson wasn’t actively seeking to engage in a fight. Kleven had a clean hit on Manson’s teammate, Ivan Ivan. but Manson wanted to ignite his team, which entered the game in a two-game slide.

“I presented myself there if he wanted,” explained Manson, who had the first two-goal game of his career. “I felt like it was a good time for our team. … (Kleven) obliged.”

Soon after the penalty expired, Manson scored the first goal of the contest. He had an assist on Makar’s goal in the second period to complete the Gordie Howe hat trick.

“Wow, that was something,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. “I mean, he had a Gordie Howe hat trick early in the second period and then he just kept coming. He was involved in everything tonight.

“The physicality of the game, and what we normally evaluate him on, the defending and all that, was good. And then on the offensive side of it, he just had a fantastic night. He was a big part of our win tonight.”

Manson was a fight away from a double Gordie Howe hat trick. Or a goal away from his first regular hat trick.

“It’s a funny business,” Manson said. “Some nights you feel great and you’re minus-three, and some nights you just feel OK things are going in for you.”

This game changed momentum in the second period with the Avalanche leading 3-1. The Senators appeared to score only to have the Avalanche successfully challenge for offside. Colorado seized the momentum and reeled off five straight goals to take all the drama out of the contest and improve to 18-0-2 at home.

Colorado tied a franchise record for goals in a period with six in the second.

“It’s kind of one of those things,” Manson said, “where you start rolling.”

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.