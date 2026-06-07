From luring stars to hosting the World Cup, Saudi Arabia has spent billions to disrupt soccer

Saudi Arabia pulled off one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history by beating mighty Argentina in Qatar four…

Saudi Arabia pulled off one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history by beating mighty Argentina in Qatar four years ago.

That stunning victory against Lionel Messi and the eventual champion turned out to be just the start of its campaign to disrupt soccer. Perhaps no nation has done more to shake up the world’s most popular sport.

Within weeks Cristiano Ronaldo became the first of slew of superstars to swap swap Europe for the Saudi league with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner declaring: “In Europe my work is done. This is a new challenge.”

Karim Benzema was lured away from Real Madrid. Brazilian icon Neymar also made the move to the oil-rich kingdom. While attempts to land Messi and Kylian Mbappe were unsuccessful, Saudi Arabia did secure its biggest win of all: The right to host the 2034 World Cup.

It was all part of the country’s attempt to pivot away from its heavy reliance on oil and explore other revenue-generating sectors. Some critics say it is also an attempt at sportswashing, using sports to rebrand its public image in the face of its human rights record and crackdowns on dissent.

Billions of dollars have been spent to secure world championship boxing, Formula One racing and tennis. The Saudi-backed LIV Golf enticed major winners to defect from the PGA. It recently announced it would be pulling funding from that venture, but its commitment to soccer remains strong. A number of its top teams are owned by the country’s sovereign wealth fund.

2026 World Cup expectations

This year’s tournament will be a test of how far the Saudi national team has come against the backdrop of such spectacular spending.

“We cannot promise miracles, but we promise you that we will give our all to achieve our goals,” newly appointed coach Georgios Donis said.

An influx of top overseas talent does not necessarily translate to improved performance of homegrown players on the international stage.

There was the disappointingly early elimination from the Asian Cup in 2024 in the round of 16. Saudi Arabia’s most memorable contribution to that tournament — a little over 12 months after the landmark win against Argentina — was Italian coach Roberto Mancini walking off during his team’s losing penalty shootout against South Korea. Months later, Mancini was out of a job.

In came Frenchman Herve Renard, who had led the team in Qatar in 2022, and the team promptly secured qualification for this year’s tournament. But in April, less than two months before Saudi Arabia kicks off its World Cup campaign, Renard was replaced by Greek coach Donis.

Late arrival for a new coach

Donis has coached several teams in the Saudi league and has also worked with a number of the players who will be going to the World Cup. Among them is striker Feras Al Buraikan, a back-to-back Asian Champions League winner with Al-Ahli.

His appointment at such short notice appears to have been based on his specific knowledge and experience of Saudi soccer, with the Saudi Football Federation saying he was “expected to support a seamless transition”.

“The advantage for us is that I have spent many years in Saudi Arabia and I know the culture of the country and the players. Therefore, we want to be very competitive and fight hard,” Donis said when announcing his squad last month.

Developing homegrown players

While star signings from overseas have slowed, with big names also departing — including Neymar — the governing body of Saudi soccer has made moves to develop its own players. In May, Matt Crocker was lured away from his role as U.S. Soccer’s sporting director to head up talent development in Saudi Arabia.

Youth investment has doubled over the past three years to $26.7 million, with an expansion of regional training centers all with a view to the 2034 World Cup on home soil.

Before all that is this year’s tournament and the chance to shock the world again.

“I believe all the players have the ability and passion required to commit to our plan, which will enable us step-by-step to build a strong and united team,” Donis said. “I believe in their abilities, so my priority now is for them to believe in their abilities, to be convinced of the plan, and to know what is required of them.”

___

James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.