Cardinals host the Reds on home winning streak

Cincinnati Reds (31-32, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (34-28, second in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Cincinnati Reds (31-32, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (34-28, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Rhett Lowder (0-0); Cardinals: Michael McGreevy (3-5, 2.98 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals -135, Reds +114; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals will try to keep their three-game home win streak alive when they face the Cincinnati Reds.

St. Louis is 34-28 overall and 18-16 at home. The Cardinals have a 15-6 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Cincinnati has a 15-16 record on the road and a 31-32 record overall. Reds hitters have a collective .393 slugging percentage to rank sixth in the NL.

Sunday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Cardinals are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Walker has 13 doubles, 16 home runs and 46 RBIs for the Cardinals. Nolan Gorman is 2 for 26 with a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games.

Sal Stewart leads the Reds with 12 home runs while slugging .464. JJ Bleday is 13 for 42 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .264 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored by one run

Reds: 3-7, .246 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: JJ Wetherholt: day-to-day (groin), Ryan Fernandez: 15-Day IL (back), Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (elbow), Nathan Church: 10-Day IL (lower body)

Reds: Emilio Pagan: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Elly De La Cruz: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Pierce Johnson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (forearm), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Jose Trevino: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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