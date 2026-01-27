Andrei Vasilevskiy makes 28 saves in 2nd shutout of season as Lightning blank Mammoth 2-0

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves for his second shutout of the season and 42nd of his…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves for his second shutout of the season and 42nd of his career, Darren Raddysh scored on a power play late in the second period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Utah Mammoth 2-0 on Monday night.

Brandon Hagel added a power-play goal in the final minute for the Lightning, who have won 15 of 17 and swept the season series against Utah. Tampa Bay moved atop the Eastern Conference standings with 70 points, one ahead of Carolina and Detroit.

Vasilevskiy, who leads the league in goals-against average, improved to 2-0-0 against the Mammoth, both shutouts. He blanked them last season, the inaugural campaign for the Utah franchise.

Raddysh took a feed from Nikita Kucherov and one-timed it above the shoulder of Karel Vejmelka for a 1-0 lead with 2:22 left in the second.

Vejmelka made 25 saves for Utah, which lost in regulation for only the second time in its past 12 games.

RANGERS 4, BRUINS 3, OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Matthew Robertson scored at 3:53 of overtime as New York beat Boston to snap a three-game losing streak.

Will Cuylle, J.T. Miller and Will Borgen also scored for the Rangers, and Jonathan Quick got his 408th career win — passing Hall of Fame goalie Glenn Hall for 12th place on the NHL list. Quick made 21 saves and assisted on the overtime winner.

The Rangers, last in the Eastern Conference, took two of three against Boston this season. They improved to 6-13-4 at home and won for only the third time in 14 games overall.

Elias Lindholm had two goals and Morgan Geekie also scored for the Bruins. David Pastrnak added three assists to reach 900 career points. He has nine assists in his last five games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 24 shots.

ISLANDERS 4, FLYERS 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Ilya Sorokin stopped 21 shots for his NHL-best sixth shutout of the season and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored two goals to lead New York to a win over Philadelphia.

Mathew Barzal and Tony DeAngelo also scored for the Islanders. The Islanders scored power-play, short-handed and even-strength goals.

A game after they were shut out for the first time this season, Pageau snapped the scoreless streak with his ninth goal of the season on a short-handed shot past Samuel Ersson.

The Flyers allowed their fifth short-handed goal of the season.

OILERS 7, DUCKS 4

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Mattias Ekholm scored a hat trick and Edmonton rode a dominant second period to a victory over Anaheim.

Zach Hyman and Connor McDavid each added a goal and an assist for the Oilers, Spencer Stastney scored his first in an Edmonton jersey and Darnell Nurse also scored.

Leon Draisaitl contributed four assists and Tristan Jarry stopped 36 of the 40 shots he faced.

Three of Anaheim’s four goals came from Mikael Granlund on the power play, starting with his 10th tally of the season 3:24 into the game.

