6th-tier Macclesfield drawn against Brentford in FA Cup as reward for beating titleholder Palace

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Sixth-tier Macclesfield’s reward for beating Crystal Palace in one of the biggest ever FA Cup shocks was another home match against a Premier League opponent — this time Brentford in the fourth round.

“We said before we’d have liked Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal,” said Macclesfield coach John Rooney, the younger brother of England great Wayne Rooney. “But another Premier League team — incredible.”

Palace, the titleholder, was humbled by a team 117 places lower in English soccer’s league pyramid and was one of six top-flight teams to be knocked out so far in the third round. The others were Manchester United, Tottenham, Everton, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest.

Newly hired Chelsea coach Liam Rosenior will take his team to second-tier Hull, one of his former clubs, while Manchester City was drawn to play Salford City or Swindon — lower-league teams who meet on Tuesday. Arsenal will host third-tier Wigan.

In all-Premier League matchups, Aston Villa will host Newcastle and Brighton goes to Liverpool, which beat third-tier Barnsley 4-1 on Monday.

Wrexham, the second-tier team owned by Hollywood celebrities Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, was drawn at home to fellow Championship club Ipswich Town after knocking out Forest.

The matches will be played around the weekend of Feb. 14-15.

Fourth-round draw:

Liverpool or Brighton

Stoke City vs. Fulham

Oxford United vs. Sunderland

Southampton vs. Leicester City

Wrexham vs. Ipswich Town

Arsenal vs. Wigan Athletic

Hull City vs. Chelsea

Burton Albion vs. West Ham

Burnley vs. Mansfield Town

Norwich City vs. West Bromwich Albion

Port Vale vs. Bristol City

Grimsby Town vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Aston Villa vs. Newcastle

Manchester City vs. Salford City or Swindon

Macclesfield vs. Brentford

Birmingham City vs. Leeds United

