Veteran Miroslav Koubek appointed Czech national team coach ahead of World Cup qualifying playoffs

PRAGUE (AP) — Veteran coach Miroslav Koubek is taking over the Czech national team for the final stage of World Cup qualifying, the country’s soccer association said Friday.

The 74-year-old Koubek replaces Ivan Hašek, who was fired in October after a humiliating 2-1 loss to Faeroe Islands in World Cup qualifying.

Hašek’s assistant Jaroslav Köstl had served as interim coach in a 1-0 win over San Marino in a friendly and a 6-0 victory against Gibraltar in their final World Cup qualifier.

Czech Football Association President David Trunda said Koubek was given a contract for two and a half years.

His immediate and tricky task will be the European qualifying playoffs in March.

Koubek called his appointment a “huge honor” and the biggest challenge of his career.

“Me, and I am sure also the players, will do everything to be at the World Cup,” he said.

The Czechs qualified for the playoffs after finishing runner-up in their qualifying group behind Croatia.

They first meet Ireland, which booked a playoff spot with a last-gasp win over Hungary, in a single elimination game on March 26 at home. The winner then will host Denmark or North Macedonia for a spot at the tournament co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The team that makes the tournament will join Group A together with Mexico, South Africa and South Korea.

Koubek, a former goalkeeper, has coached mostly Czech clubs during his career. Between 2016-18, he served as an assistant to national team coach Karel Jarolím.

In his last job, he was in charge of Viktoria Plzeň from 2023 until he was fired this September, and reached the quarterfinals of the Conference League and the round of 16 in the Europa League.

The Czechs last qualified for the World Cup in 2006.

