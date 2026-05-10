Bobby Cox has died. Baseball pays tribute to the Braves’ Hall of Fame manager

Notable reaction to the death of former Atlanta Braves manager Bobby Cox: ___ “We are overcome with emotion on the…

Notable reaction to the death of former Atlanta Braves manager Bobby Cox:

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“We are overcome with emotion on the passing of Bobby Cox, our treasured skipper. Bobby was the best manager to ever wear a Braves uniform. He led our team to 14 straight division titles, five National League pennants, and the unforgettable World Series title in 1995. His Braves managerial legacy will never be matched.” — The Atlanta Braves

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“I never wanted to go anywhere else; I wanted to play for Bobby.” — Hall of Fame pitcher and current Fox analyst John Smoltz

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“I’m so sad today, but as I sit here watching my two youngest boys play in their championship games on the day he passed, I can’t help but shout the same things he did from the corner of the dugout. ‘Come on kid, u got this!’ We are gonna miss him so much, but his legacy is forever cemented with the success of this franchise for the last 35+ yrs.” — Hall of Fame third baseman Chipper Jones on X ___

“So thankful for the chance to play for him. What can I say? He saved my career. Hung in there with me during my early days and made the decision to move me to the outfield. Changed my career/life forever.” — Former Braves outfielder and two-time NL MVP Dale Murphy on X

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“RIP my second father.” — Hall of Fame center fielder Andruw Jones, who won 10 Gold Gloves with Atlanta, on X ___

“I remember ’99 when we lost the World Series to the Yankees. I mean, to a man, everybody in the room felt like we let Bobby down. That’s how we felt. And that’s powerful, you know, and that doesn’t just happen in professional sports. But that just goes to show how guys felt about Bobby. We, to a man, we felt like we let him down.” — Braves manager Walt Weiss

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“My favorite memory of Bobby is 2017 spring training. Charlie was 6 months old. … To see Hall of Famer Bobby Cox, the joy on his face when he saw my 6-month-old son, that’s stuff I will never forget. Him and Pam just, like, loving on Charlie while he was in the stroller, those are the fond memories I have.” — Former Braves and current Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman

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“Skip — thank you for helping shape me as a coach and as an MLB manager. Your guidance and belief in me will always mean a lot. Thank you for the time You took in helping me make my transition from player to coach. And I ended up loving cigars after all (smiley face emoji). Much respect always.” — Ozzie Guillen, who played two seasons with Atlanta and won a World Series title managing the White Sox in 2005, on X

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“Bobby Cox led one of the greatest eras of sustained excellence in baseball history. As manager of the Braves, his clubs became an October fixture, representing consistency, professionalism, and championship-caliber baseball for an entire generation of fans. Through his leadership, eye for talent, and commitment to player development, Bobby helped shape the careers of numerous Hall of Famers and guided the Braves to Atlanta’s first major professional sports championship in 1995.

“On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my deepest condolences to Bobby’s family, the Braves organization, the many players and coaches whose lives he impacted throughout his 29-year managerial career, and Braves fans everywhere.” — MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred

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“We are saddened to learn about the passing of former Blue Jays Manager Bobby Cox. Before tonight’s game, we held a moment of silence to remember one of the game’s greats. Bobby managed us to our first division title in 1985, also winning Manager of the Year that year. Our thoughts are with his family and the Braves organization.” — The Toronto Blue Jays on X

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“The Yankees join the baseball community in mourning the loss of Hall of Famer Bobby Cox. We offer our deepest condolences to Bobby’s family, friends and loved ones.” — The New York Yankees on X

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“Over 29 seasons as a big league manager, Bobby Cox earned loyalty and respect from his players with his steady hand and passionate heart.” — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum

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“Thank you for everything you meant to Atlanta, Skip.” — The Atlanta Falcons on X

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“Atlanta has lost a true icon in Bobby Cox. His leadership helped define one of the most successful eras not only for the Atlanta Braves, but for the city’s sports identity. Known for guiding the club through a historic run that included a World Series title and sustained excellence, his influence will be felt for generations. Our thoughts are with his family and with the entire baseball community as we remember a figure who meant so much to the City of Atlanta.” — Atlanta United FC on X

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“Georgia and Braves Country have lost a true legend today with the passing of Bobby Cox. Shepherding the Braves for over 20 years, he led the franchise to 14 straight division crowns and a World Series title during his second stint, solidifying him in the hearts of generations of fans as the beloved manager we will all remember.” — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on X

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