Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $75 New Year’s Bonus for NBA, CFP Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Utilize the Underdog promo code WTOP to get ready for the new year with one of the best daily fantasy welcome offers out there. Make a $5 play for today’s NBA or college football games and get $75 in bonuses guaranteed.

Click here and go through the sign-up process to secure your offer.





New players can make picks for any of today’s games to complete their first entry. As long as you risk $5 with that entry, you will be guaranteed your $75 in bonus entries. This offer gives you a great opportunity to get familiar with the Underdog app while using just $5 of real money.

For New Year’s Eve, a ton of attention will be on the NBA and college football. The NBA delivers a nine-game slate, and you can make predictions for stars like Jalen Brunson, Victor Wembanyama, Devin Booker, Donovan Mitchell and more. The highlights of today’s slate are Suns-Cavaliers, Knicks-Spurs and Nuggets-Raptors.

We have five college football games today, and you can make picks for games like Michigan-Texas or the Miami-Ohio State playoff game. Predict Arch Manning, Jeremiah Smith or other stars to go higher or lower for a specific stat.

When you act now, you will be able to unlock your $75 in bonuses before today’s games start. Make sure to also check out Underdog Predict as well, even though there is no sign-up offer:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP For NBA New Year’s Eve Entry

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $75 Bonus In-App Promotions Snowball boost, 50% NBA Boost, 30% Soccer Boost, Unwrapped Promo, Ladders, Rescues, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On Dec. 31 Information Confirmed By WTOP

We mentioned that your initial $5 entry after signing up will give you the $75 in bonuses from this offer. We’ll go through an example entry for today’s NBA games:

Stephen Curry over 28.5 points

Jalen Brunson over 28.5 points

Victor Wembanyama over 25.5 points

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander under 31.5 points

Giannis Antetounmpo under 27.5 points

If you are in a location that is eligible to make college football picks, this will work the same way. You will have to make picks for 2-8 players on at least two different teams. Then, just risk $5 with a max or flex play to get your $75 in bonuses.

Underdog New Year’s Promos

New users can capitalize on additional promos within the Underdog app for tonight’s games. Utilize these promos for any entries you want to make today:

10% Snowball Boost: Get a bigger profit boost each time you use the snowball boost offer. Starts at 10% for first entry and maxes out at 100% ($5-$50)

Get a bigger profit boost each time you use the snowball boost offer. Starts at 10% for first entry and maxes out at 100% ($5-$50) 50% NBA Profit Boost: Get a 50% profit boost for any NBA entry with 3-8 picks today ($50 max)

Get a 50% profit boost for any NBA entry with 3-8 picks today ($50 max) 30% Soccer Profit Boost: Get a 30% profit boost for any soccer entry you make today ($50 max)

Get a 30% profit boost for any soccer entry you make today ($50 max) Unwrapped Promo: Reveal a new promo each day

Underdog Promo Code WTOP: How To Register

It is easy to get up and running with this promo from Underdog. Just click here and go through the sign-up process by entering basic personal information to the required fields. Make sure to enter the code WTOP during this process to secure your offer, too.

Then, you will have to use a secure payment option to complete your initial deposit. This can be done with a credit card, debit card or several other methods. Use your funds to then complete your initial $5 entry, which will unlock your $75 in bonuses.