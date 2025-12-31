Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $75 Bonus for College Football Playoff Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New daily fantasy players can secure a no-brainer $75 bonus with Underdog promo code WTOP. Activate this offer and start making picks on the College Football Playoff and a wide range of other markets. Click here to start signing up.







Set up a new account and make a $5 pick on the College Football Playoff, NBA, NHL, college basketball, NFL or any other sport. Players will receive a $75 bonus no matter the outcome of the original pick.

Underdog should be a go-to option for daily fantasy players this weekend and into the new year. There are four College Football Playoff games this weekend, but it all starts with Ohio State-Miami on New Year’s Eve.

Click here to redeem Underdog promo code WTOP and start with a $5 play to win $75 in bonuses for the College Football Playoff.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Win $75 CFP Bonus

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $75 Bonus In-App Promotions Profit Boosts, Gimme Picks, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On December 31, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This promo will provide players with a chance to go all in on the College Football Playoff this weekend. All it takes is a $5 pick to secure a $75 bonus. From there, start making picks and getting a feel for the Underdog app.

Although the College Football Playoff is the top option for daily fantasy players on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, don’t forget about the other markets. There are tons of games to choose from in the NBA and NHL. And of course, the NFL returns with a ton of meaningful Week 18 games this weekend.

How to Activate Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Creating a new account on Underdog is a quick and hassle-free process. Here is a quick walkthrough of the registration process:

Click here , apply promo code WTOP and answer the required information sections to set up a new user profile.

, apply promo code WTOP and answer the required information sections to set up a new user profile. Using any of the secure and convenient payment methods, make a cash deposit of at least $10.

Start with a $5 pick on the College Football Playoff or any other market to start with a $75 guaranteed bonus.

Use these bonuses to make picks on the NBA, NHL, college football, NFL, college basketball, UFC, soccer and more.

College Football Playoff Preview

Outside of Miami beating Texas A&M, there were no upsets during the first round of the College Football Playoff. That means we are left with eight powerhouse programs. Daily fantasy players can make picks with standard or flexed entries on any of the games. Here is a quick look at the four matchups coming up:

#2 Ohio State vs. #10 Miami

#4 Texas Tech vs. $5 Oregon

#1 Indiana vs. #9 Alabama

#3 Georgia vs. #6 Ole Miss

Underdog Predict is Live







New players can also sign up with Underdog Predict. There is no sign-up bonus, but anyone located outside of a state with daily fantasy sports can check out this option. Click here to sign up.