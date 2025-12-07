Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for Any NFL Week 14 Entry Sunday

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Take advantage of Underdog promo code WTOP in time for the NFL Week 14 slate of games today. All new users who sign up with this promo code are able to receive $100 in bonuses to place NFL entries today.







Create a new account and make a $5 entry on Underdog. No matter what happens on that initial pick, you will receive a $100 bonus, which will be paid out as 10 $10 bonus entries.

Use this opportunity to dive into the NFL slate today, and receive bonus bets while doing so. You can back your favorite players taking the field today, including Jonathan Taylor, Ja’Marr Chase, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and more.

Register with Underdog promo code WTOP and make a $5 play to win $100 in bonus entries.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Win $100 Bonus

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $100 Bonus (10X$10 Bonus Entries) In-App Promotions 25% Deposit Match, 50% Profit Boost, Ladders, Streaks, Rescues Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On December 7, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Any $5 pick will be enough to secure $100 in total bonuses, which will be received as10 $10 bonus entries.

There are two different types of entries you can play on Underdog, either a standard entry or flex entry. A standard entry requires you to hit all your props in the entry to receive a payout, but it is the maximum payout you can receive. Alternatively, you can lock in a flex entry to still receive some sort of payout if one leg does not hit, but the max payout is higher if every leg comes through.

From there, Underdog has additional promotions such as ladder plays, streaks and rescues as more ways to get in on the NFL action today.

Signing Up With the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Creating a new account is the only way to activate this offer. Click on any of the links on this page to start the registration process. Here is a full walkthrough for players:

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit at least $10 in cash using any of the available payment methods (online banking, PayPal, Apple Pay, credit/debit card, etc.)

Start with a $5 pick on the NFL, college football, UFC 323 or any other market.

Receive $100 in bonuses no matter the outcome of the original pick (10 $10 bonus entries).

NFL Promotions Today on Underdog

There are a couple fun ways to dive into the NFL today and play the game(s) of your choice on Underdog. Right off the bat, all users are able to receive a 25% deposit match, with a $100 max in terms of what Underdog will match.

Once you have money in your account to play with, there is a 50% profit boost that you can use across all sports today. Just place your favorite entry for 3-8 legs, and boost the payout by 50%.

In addition to a normal entry, Underdog also offers ladders, where you can select players to hit ceiling outcomes, streaks where you can 1000x your payout by winning 11 straight wagers, or rescues, which allows you to receive bonus bets back should your player get hurt early.