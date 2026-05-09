DraftKings Promo Code: Get $100 Bonus for Pistons-Cavaliers, MLB Games Saturday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can activate the latest DraftKings promo code ahead of the upcoming NBA postseason matchup between the Detroit Pistons and the Cleveland Cavaliers. You won’t need to use a code to get the offer.







This welcome offer allows new players to bet $5 and receive $100 in bonus bets no matter what. Whether you are backing the Pistons or the Cavaliers, taking advantage of this welcome offer is a straightforward way to build your bankroll ahead of the next NBA game.

DraftKings Promo Code for Pistons-Cavaliers

Exclusive to new DraftKings customers, this generous promotion provides an excellent entry point into the current NBA slate. By registering a new account and placing a $5 qualifying wager on odds of -500 or longer, you become eligible for a substantial reward.

Importantly, you do not actually need a promo code to get the offer; it is automatically applied to eligible new accounts. The core requirement is straightforward: your initial bet must win in order for you to receive the $100 in bonus bets.

Regardless if it wins or loses, the $300 bonus is paid out as four $25 bonus bets, giving you plenty of ammunition to continue betting on the NBA playoffs or any other available markets. Keep in mind that these bonus bets are available for up to a week and will expire after exactly seven days, so you will want to deploy them while the postseason action is hot.

How to Activate the DraftKings Promo Code

Claiming the latest DraftKings offer for the matchup between the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers is a seamless process. As mentioned, no promo code is necessary to be entered during registration to activate this welcome bonus.

To get started, follow these simple steps:

Sign Up: Create and register a new DraftKings account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity and location. Fund Your Account: Make an initial deposit of at least $5 using one of DraftKings’ secure payment methods in order to activate the offer. Place Your Bet: Navigate to the NBA betting markets and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 (on odds of -500 or longer) on the Pistons, Cavaliers, or any other eligible event.

If your initial bet wins, you will receive $300 in bonus bets deposited directly into your account, ready to be used on your next wagers.

DraftKings NBA Promo Code on the Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

The Detroit Pistons will face the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, OH, for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on May 9, 2026, at 3:00 PM EDT. Fans can catch the highly anticipated playoff action broadcast nationally on NBC and Peacock. With two games already completed in this second-round series, both squads face immense pressure to secure a pivotal victory and gain the upper hand in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

Bettors evaluating this Eastern Conference Semifinals clash will find compelling data on both sides. The Detroit Pistons are rolling against the spread (ATS), boasting a 4-1 (.800) ATS record over their last five games. Conversely, the Cleveland Cavaliers have fortified their home court against strong opponents, going an impressive 6-1 (.857) at home against top-10 scoring defenses over their last seven games.

Offensively, Detroit has held a distinct advantage through the first two games of the series. The Pistons are averaging 109.0 points per game on 46% shooting from the field, while the Cavaliers are struggling to keep pace, averaging just 99.0 points on 43% shooting. Advanced metrics from the 2025 postseason further illustrate this dynamic: Detroit possesses a robust +7.7 estimated net rate (points scored minus points allowed per 100 possessions), while Cleveland sits at a slightly negative -0.1 net rate. Additionally, Detroit has controlled the glass, claiming a 53.1% total rebound percentage compared to Cleveland’s 51.4%, setting the stage for a gritty, physical battle in the paint.