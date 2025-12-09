All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Pensacola 17 12 3 2 0 26 53 44…

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Pensacola 17 12 3 2 0 26 53 44 Evansville 16 11 3 0 2 24 52 36 Huntsville 18 10 5 3 0 23 67 55 Roanoke 19 10 7 1 1 22 56 47 Peoria 17 10 7 0 0 20 45 38 Knoxville 16 9 6 1 0 19 45 44 Fayetteville 17 8 7 2 0 18 33 42 Macon 15 5 7 1 2 13 30 41 Birmingham 17 4 9 0 4 12 42 61 Quad City 16 5 10 1 0 11 36 51

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Knoxville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

