Seattle 38, L.A. Rams 37, OT

L.A. Rams 3 10 10 7 7 — 37 Seattle 7 0 7 16 8 — 38

First Quarter

Sea_Charbonnet 4 run (Myers kick), 7:09.

LAR_FG Mevis 23, 1:43.

Second Quarter

LAR_FG Mevis 28, 12:45.

LAR_Ferguson 3 pass from Stafford (Mevis kick), 3:43.

Third Quarter

Sea_Walker 55 run (Myers kick), 12:57.

LAR_FG Mevis 41, 8:37.

LAR_Corum 1 run (Mevis kick), 6:30.

Fourth Quarter

LAR_Nacua 1 pass from Stafford (Mevis kick), 13:34.

Sea_Shaheed 58 punt return (Kupp pass from Darnold), 8:03.

Sea_Barner 26 pass from Darnold (Charbonnet run), 6:23.

First Overtime

LAR_Nacua 41 pass from Stafford (Mevis kick), 6:27.

Sea_Smith-Njigba 4 pass from Darnold (Saubert pass from Darnold), 3:13.

A_68,853.

LAR Sea First downs 26 22 Total Net Yards 581 415 Rushes-yards 39-124 25-171 Passing 457 244 Punt Returns 1-31 1-58 Kickoff Returns 6-127 0-0 Interceptions Ret. 2-66 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 29-49-0 22-34-2 Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 4-26 Punts 4-38.75 5-48.0 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1 Penalties-Yards 8-54 5-40 Time of Possession 40:33 26:14

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_L.A. Rams, K.Williams 23-70, Corum 14-48, Stafford 2-6. Seattle, Walker 11-100, Charbonnet 9-32, Shaheed 1-31, Darnold 3-7, Barner 1-1.

PASSING_L.A. Rams, Stafford 29-49-0-457. Seattle, Darnold 22-34-2-270.

RECEIVING_L.A. Rams, Nacua 12-225, Mumpfield 3-40, Ferguson 3-33, K.Williams 3-15, X.Smith 2-57, Allen 2-34, Parkinson 2-21, Whittington 1-19, Corum 1-13. Seattle, Smith-Njigba 8-96, Barner 4-49, Charbonnet 4-22, Walker 3-64, Kupp 3-39.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_L.A. Rams, Mevis 48.

