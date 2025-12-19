Seattle 38, L.A. Rams 37, OT

|L.A. Rams
|3
|10
|10
|7
|7
|—
|37
|Seattle
|7
|0
|7
|16
|8
|—
|38
First Quarter
Sea_Charbonnet 4 run (Myers kick), 7:09.
LAR_FG Mevis 23, 1:43.
Second Quarter
LAR_FG Mevis 28, 12:45.
LAR_Ferguson 3 pass from Stafford (Mevis kick), 3:43.
Third Quarter
Sea_Walker 55 run (Myers kick), 12:57.
LAR_FG Mevis 41, 8:37.
LAR_Corum 1 run (Mevis kick), 6:30.
Fourth Quarter
LAR_Nacua 1 pass from Stafford (Mevis kick), 13:34.
Sea_Shaheed 58 punt return (Kupp pass from Darnold), 8:03.
Sea_Barner 26 pass from Darnold (Charbonnet run), 6:23.
First Overtime
LAR_Nacua 41 pass from Stafford (Mevis kick), 6:27.
Sea_Smith-Njigba 4 pass from Darnold (Saubert pass from Darnold), 3:13.
A_68,853.
___
|LAR
|Sea
|First downs
|26
|22
|Total Net Yards
|581
|415
|Rushes-yards
|39-124
|25-171
|Passing
|457
|244
|Punt Returns
|1-31
|1-58
|Kickoff Returns
|6-127
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-66
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|29-49-0
|22-34-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|4-26
|Punts
|4-38.75
|5-48.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|8-54
|5-40
|Time of Possession
|40:33
|26:14
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_L.A. Rams, K.Williams 23-70, Corum 14-48, Stafford 2-6. Seattle, Walker 11-100, Charbonnet 9-32, Shaheed 1-31, Darnold 3-7, Barner 1-1.
PASSING_L.A. Rams, Stafford 29-49-0-457. Seattle, Darnold 22-34-2-270.
RECEIVING_L.A. Rams, Nacua 12-225, Mumpfield 3-40, Ferguson 3-33, K.Williams 3-15, X.Smith 2-57, Allen 2-34, Parkinson 2-21, Whittington 1-19, Corum 1-13. Seattle, Smith-Njigba 8-96, Barner 4-49, Charbonnet 4-22, Walker 3-64, Kupp 3-39.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_L.A. Rams, Mevis 48.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.