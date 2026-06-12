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Yankees OF Grisham leaves game at Toronto in 6th inning because of right hamstring tightness

The Associated Press

June 12, 2026, 10:08 PM

TORONTO (AP) — New York Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham left Friday night’s game at Toronto in the sixth inning because of right hamstring tightness.

Grisham walked off in pain after sliding into second base following a two-RBI hit off Mason Fluharty.

Grisham singled and advanced to second on a throw to home plate, sliding into second just ahead of a tag from shortstop Andrés Giménez.

Max Schuemann replaced Grisham, who has hit safely in 14 consecutive games and 16 of his past 19.

Grisham is batting .232 with eight home runs and 35 RBIs.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

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