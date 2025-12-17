Right-hander Mark Leiter Jr. and the Athletics complete $2.85 million, 1-year contract

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Right-hander Mark Leiter Jr. and the Athletics completed their $2.85 million, one-year contract on Wednesday.…

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Right-hander Mark Leiter Jr. and the Athletics completed their $2.85 million, one-year contract on Wednesday.

Leiter, 34, is the latest pitcher to leave the Yankees after they declined to tender him a contract last month along with Devin Williams and Luke Weaver. He spent parts of the past two seasons with New York, which acquired him at the trade deadline from the Cubs in 2024.

He went 6-7 with a 4.84 ERA and two saves over 11 outings and 48 1/3 innings this year.

Leiter’s father and uncle also pitched for the Yankees.

