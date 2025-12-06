Jets and Canadiens set for outdoor Heritage Classic in October at Winnipeg’s Princess Auto Stadium

NEW YORK (AP) — The Winnipeg Jets and Montreal Canadiens will play an outdoor game next season. The NHL announced…

The NHL announced Saturday the teams will face off in the Heritage Classic at Winnipeg’s Princess Auto Stadium. The event set for Oct. 25 will be the league’s eighth Heritage Classic and first since 2023.

Winnipeg will host its second outdoor showcase after falling to the Edmonton Oilers at the home of the CFL’s Blue Bombers in October 2016 before a crowd of 33,240. Montreal will skate in its fifth outdoor game and first in nine years.

