Flames and Mammoth hit the ice in Western Conference action

Utah Mammoth (14-12-3, in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (10-15-4, in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -120, Mammoth +100; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames face the Utah Mammoth in Western Conference play.

Calgary is 10-15-4 overall and 5-4-2 in home games. The Flames have committed 129 total penalties (4.4 per game) to rank second in league play.

Utah is 14-12-3 overall and 7-9-2 on the road. The Mammoth rank sixth in league play with 91 total goals (averaging 3.1 per game).

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season. The Mammoth won 3-1 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Coronato has nine goals and seven assists for the Flames. Joel Farabee has five goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Clayton Keller has nine goals and 17 assists for the Mammoth. John-Jason Peterka has scored six goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-3-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.5 penalties and 15.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Mammoth: 4-5-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Mammoth: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

