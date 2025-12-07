FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $150 NFL Week 14 Bonus + $300 Missouri Offer

FanDuel Promo Code for $150 NCAAF Bonus
|FanDuel Promo Code
|No Code Needed – Sign Up Through the Links on This Page
|New User Offer
|Bet $5, Win $150 Bonus With a Win
|In-App Promos
|25% NFL SGP Profit Boost, Texans-Chiefs 25% SGP Profit Boost, 30% NBA SGP Profit Boost, 30% College Futures Profit Boost, etc.
|Bonus Last Verified On
|December 7, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
All you need to do is place a $5 winning wager on the app, and the $150 bonus is yours. This is the equivalent of a 30-1 odds boost, simply by winning your first bet on FanDuel. The best part of this promotion is that any sport and market is valid, and there is no limit to the odds either.
So, you can back heavy favorites to win outright today such as the Buccaneers at -490 odds against the Saints, Seahawks at -330 on the moneyline against the Falcons, Broncos at -480 against the Raiders and the Rams moneyline at -590 against the Cardinals.
Best NFL In-App Promotions on FanDuel
Once you have signed up and claimed the welcome offer, the promotions do not stop from there. FanDuel is known for being among the most generous sportsbooks when it comes to additional promos for the games, and the holds true for the NFL slate today.
As of right now, you are able to redeem two separate 25% same-game parlay profit boost tokens: one on the Sunday Night Football game specifically, and the second one can be used on any other game.
There are also NBA, soccer, NCAAF promotions and more on FanDuel, so sign up and check out everything offered.
FanDuel Promo Code Offer: How to Sign Up
Creating a new account on FanDuel Sportsbook is a breeze. Set up a new profile by following these simple steps:
- Use the links on this page to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. There is no need to manually enter a promo code.
- Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)
- Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the preferred payment methods.
- Bet $5 on college football today, or any other game, to get a $150 bonus with a win.
- Use these bonuses to make picks on the NFL, NBA, NHL, college basketball, college football or any other sport.
21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.