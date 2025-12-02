FanDuel Missouri Promo Code: Target NBA + NFL Games with $300 Launch Bonus

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Get excited for the official launch of sports betting in Missouri, which went live on December 1st. All users located in the Show-Me state are able to sign up and receive a $300 bonus by activating this FanDuel Missouri promo code offer.







All it takes to claim this offer is to place a $5 wager on the NBA, NHL, college basketball or any game tonight. This will automatically release a $300 bonus, regardless of the outcome of that initial wager. This is a great opportunity to receive no-sweat bonuses to use with sports betting now live in your state.

FanDuel is among the best sportsbooks out there when it comes to locking in promotions, and the sportsbook does not disappoint when it comes to the range of offers for all new users in Missouri who are excited about sports betting launching in their state.

Before we get into that, however, first make sure to redeem the FanDuel Missouri promo code offer to claim this $300 bonus, and then look into the additional promotions from there.

FanDuel Missouri Promo Code for $300 New User Welcome Offer

FanDuel Missouri Promo Code No Code Needed – Pre-Register Through the Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 Guaranteed Bonus Sports Available NBA, NFL, NCAAF, NCAAB, NHL, EPL, More Bonus Last Verified On December 2, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Any $5 wager is enough to claim this $300 bonus. It can be placed on a longshot type of play, such as Jaylen Brown to score 30+ points against the Knicks tonight at +138 odds, or something a little bit safer and a main line play, such as the Spurs moneyline against the Grizzlies at -215.

Win or lose, you will receive the $300 bonus guaranteed to use throughout the week.

How to Unlock This FanDuel Missouri Promo Code

You can now use FanDuel Sportsbook from anywhere within the Missouri state lines. Take these steps today to secure the largest welcome bonus:

Sign up through the links on this page to activate this FanDuel Missouri promo code offer. Enter your full legal name, date of birth and email address to verify your identity. Deposit $5 or more into your account using an accepted payment method. Place a $5 bet on any game.

Win or lose, you’ll gave a $300 bonus to use throughout the week.

FanDuel Betting Promos for MO Users

As mentioned earlier, FanDuel is known to be among the best operators when it comes to locking in promotions. This is true for all national offers, but they are offering a ton of Missouri specific promotions as well, detailed below:

Chiefs/Texans Super Boost: Get +100 odds on 1+ total points being scored in this Chiefs vs. Texans game on Sunday. This is as easy of an opportunity as you will see to win a +100 wager.

Get +100 odds on 1+ total points being scored in this Chiefs vs. Texans game on Sunday. This is as easy of an opportunity as you will see to win a +100 wager. Daily, Any Sport, No-Sweat Token: Enjoy a no-sweat token every day this week, which can be used on any sport.

Enjoy a no-sweat token every day this week, which can be used on any sport. Missouri/Notre Dame 100% Profit Boost: Place a wager on the Missouri CBB game tonight against Notre Dame, and double the payout using this profit boost.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+. Physically present in Missouri.